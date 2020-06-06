What an honor it was to be a part of the Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo's Social Unrest Rally this past Tuesday evening at Foster Park. Kudos and thanks to everyone that participated. This was a major event.
Whoever you are, you matter. We must always treat each other as we are working out of that belief.
Recently I asked a friend of mine I pastored, Karen Padilla-Mitchell, owner of Karen’s Kreations in Indianapolis, “Are there any spiritual learnings/awakening for you during this season of life?”
She shared, “Slow down because tomorrow is not promised, spend as much time with your loved ones as possible, and show them that you care by a phone call FaceTime, e-mail, text, etc. I started a prayer call with family and friends. It's been really nice!
"Doing some things not ‘because of’ but ‘just because of’ is a wonderful way of showing thanks and love to others. Just ‘because of’ is the best way to thank our Father, or anyone else for that matter, for being who they are to us. I pray this is a part of my being. God is so loving and giving.”
Your spiritual enemy wants you believe you have no gifts, attributes, true friends, and no special purpose in life, you are nothing, and you have no positive future!
Beloved we are always in a battle. A battle between light and dark, good and evil, surety and doubt, failure and victory.
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12)
The enemy might try to bring you down and mock the situation you're in, telling you, "Look at you, you sin by omission and commission." Think of the lamenting of the Apostle Paul.
"For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do—this I keep on doing.” (Romans:7:19)
Paul knew he had issues in life. Paul also knew his intrinsic worth to God.
Paul declared, “Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst.” (1 Timothy 1:15)
You are a great gift. God believed you to be so great a gift that Jesus Christ worked the work of redemption for you.
Beloved, you do matter. Embrace Romans 8:38-39. Tell the enemy, “I’m a great gift to God, others, and myself!”
Look in your mirror and repeat these affirmations:
“Greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” (1 John 4:4b)
“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” (Psalm 139:14)
“'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"(Jeremiah 29:11)
Be that gift God has made you just because God loves you.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com.
