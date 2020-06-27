You can bring so much light to a dark situation, to a person walking in darkness, to a day that had all the makings of being maundy, dreary, and without the warmth of an embrace.
Entrepreneur, speaker, trainer and mentor, Paul Martinell shares, “A flower just blooms, it doesn’t wait for anyone’s approval.”
Brother Charles McCoskey in his “McCoskovian Theory” writes, "Bring hope to everyone you meet today.”
I have a saying, “Be sweet.”
I must admit there are times when I missed the mark. I'll look back and realize there are times, I did not bring much light! So I sought forgiveness, if possible, and most importantly, I worked on forgiving myself.
“But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love; and for an helmet, the hope of salvation. For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ, Who died for us, that, whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with him. Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do. And we beseech you, brethren, to know them which labour among you, and are over you in the Lord, and admonish you; And to esteem them very highly in love for their work's sake. And be at peace among yourselves.” (1 Thessalonians 5:8-13)
You do not need to wait for an invitation to be nice to another.
Sister Katrina Duke shares, “I try to be kind to everyone I meet. There’s so much going on right now in this world with COVID-19, and the rioting... You never know what kind of day someone’s having. Even just saying ‘Hi how are you?’ can make someone’s day.”
“Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins. Show hospitality to one another without grumbling. As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace.” 1 Peter 4:8-10 ESV)
Evangelist Marilyn Carter shares, “We have to just keep on going and trusting in God. The scriptures tell us that there is nothing new under that sun. Also, 'the earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof!'"
Brother Brian Morgan, owner of 17th Street Crab House, has a motto for service delivery.
“Keep things simple and consistent," he said. "This is a stepping stone for success. From a business standpoint not over complicating things lessens stress. You can do a lot of things okay or a few things great. Then you carry that over to your everyday life.”
We can strive to be consistently kind.
Late jazz impresario George Duke’s song “Sunrise” shares “Come enjoy the sun. Come open up your mind. Don’t just waste your time. Come enjoy the sunrise. Feel what you really feel. Daring to be real. Come enjoy the sunrise.”
Strive to invite others through your actions to embrace and enjoy the “Light of the World.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com
