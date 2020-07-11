When we look in the mirror our desire should be to seek that which is good and treat our brothers and sisters righteously!
“Today is a good day for a good day," Kokomo Event & Conference Center sales and Marketing Director Cathy Stover shared with me.
She continued, “Stay on the right path and it will be a good day.”
Charles Dederich, founder of Synanon, a self-help community for drug abusers and alcoholics stated, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life.”
You might think, "Brother Mike, you spend a great deal of time with the themes of grace, forgiveness, and mercy.”
That I do. A major reason for this is because I am such a major recipient of these wonderful blessings. I believe in the saying, "what is good for the goose is good for the gander.”
At the close of each day, we should be able to say or sing the lyrics that C. Maud Battersby penned,
“If I have wounded any soul today, If I have caused one foot to go astray, if I have walked in my own willful way, dear Lord, forgive. If I have uttered idle words or vain, if I have turned aside from want or pain, lest I offend some other through the strain, dear Lord, forgive.
"If I have been perverse, or hard, or cold, if I have longed for shelter in the fold, when thou hast given me some fort to hold, dear Lord, forgive. Forgive the sins I have confessed to thee, forgive the secret sins I do not see, O guide me, love me, and my keeper be. Amen.”
Sometimes, we must repent. To repent means to feel or express sincere regret or remorse about our wrongdoings or sins. It is to view or think of an action or omission with deep regret or remorse.
So, when does we repent? The moment when regret or remorse is truly felt, whenever you know you were wrong and truly desire forgiveness.
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2c)
It’s stated, “As soon as we realize that we did not make the best choice for yesterday we are at the 'front door' of repentance today.”
Today someone reading this might need to released from some guilt. Yesterday might not have been not a great day because of something you did (or did not do) towards another. You can still make this day a good one.
Right now might be an opportunity to repent, to forgive yourself, “Today if ye will hear God’s voice, Harden not your heart.” (Psalm 95:7d–8a).
“Would you be free from the burden of sin? There's power in the blood, power in the blood… There is power, power, wonder-working power In the blood of the Lamb. There is power, power, wonder-working power In the precious blood of the Lamb.”
Repent and forgive yourself. Blessings will flow from it. Make it a good day today.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.