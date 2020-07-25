These are times where we need solid leadership.
I'm not saying that to insinuate that there is an absence of leadership that we can follow right now. There are a number of positive and effective leaders helping us navigate these sometimes restless seas of life.
Motivational coach Tony Robbins shared, “Success leaves clues. If you want to achieve success, all you need to do is find a way to model those who have already succeeded."
The psychological term for what Robbins suggests is called "modeling." This is learning by copying the behavior of someone else. This was initially developed by psychology Albert Bandura beginning in the 1960s. Modeling is a mainstream theory.
Modeling is a technique used by those with, as Robbins says, “a growth mindset."
It’s good to have a growth mindset. Believing our skills and abilities in life can be developed.
American psychologist Carol Dweck expanded on what it takes to nuture a growth mindset.
“In a growth mindset, people believe that their most basic abilities can be developed through dedication and hard work — brains and talent are just the starting point. This view creates a love of learning and a resilience that is essential for great accomplishment," she said.
The Apostle Paul shares, “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1)
On a number of occasions, Jesus himself suggested (or, commanded) others to follow him. There was never, has never been, or ever will be such a leader as Jesus Christ. In his example, we can embrace true success, true effectiveness, true love, and true endurance to negotiate life. It just makes great sense to follow Jesus.
It’s all about leadership. For someone to declare “follow me” suggests that they believe themselves to be a leader.
Author, speaker, and pastor John C. Maxwell shares, “Being a great leader is all about having a genuine willingness and a true commitment to lead others to achieve a common vision and goals through positive influence. You see, leadership costs something — it exacts a price from any woman or man who would stand up and say, ‘Follow me.’ Leadership is being willing to go first.”
Maxwell continues, “Go first leaders understand that leadership means. You believe everything worthwhile is uphill. You climb the hill first, and you never stop climbing. When you summit one hill, you automatically look for the next one to climb. Progress is never made on a plateau.”
There are so many examples of Jesus being our matchless leader.
Concerning himself in relationship to God, Jesus declares “I and my Father are one.” (John 10:30) The so-to-speak bread crumbs of Jesus' leadership are very evident, visible, and attainable.
Bill Gaither’s song “Because He Lives” shares “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow, Because He lives, all fear is gone; Because I know He holds the future, And life is worth the living, Just because He lives!”
Beloved, as you strive to lead others in riding the storm of these days and times out, consider striving to be like Jesus.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe.
Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com.
