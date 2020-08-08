As we travel in the land of “new normal” it is imperative to welcome and embrace the presence of God. One great reason is because God is omnipresent — God is everywhere, anyhow.
Let me recommend a major book “Let the women have their say.” The author is Ms. Phoenix Cole. This is a work of anointed poetry integrating major biblical passages through it!
Concerning parable about "the woman at the well” (John 4:4-26) Cole’s prose shares,
“on this day, there is a man sitting near the well but I don’t acknowledge him I need some water it is hot and I am thirsty. This man asks me for a drink and I think (out loud and say) ‘You are a Jew, I am Samaritan, I am called Sychar. Why ask me?'I haven’t the time to chit-chat about the gift of God and living water nor make plans to see him later when the moon is high it is too hot and I am thirsty! Even still I am compelled to converse so I say, ‘Hey!’”
Often times we will find ourselves in the presence of God and at first not know it.
There are ten points on the presence of God written by Western Theological Seminary Professor of Theology Ryan Lister.
1. God is immanent because he is transcendent.
2. The Bible emphasizes God’s manifest presence, not only his omnipresence.
3. The story of Scripture begins and ends with the presence of God.
4. Humanity’s mission and the presence of God are inseparable.
5. Sin undermines humanity’s mission and the experience of God’s presence.
6. God covenants to bring his presence back to his people.
7. The presence of God is the means and end of redemption.
8. The presence of God finds its greatest expression in Immanuel, God with us.
9. The purposes of the church are tied to the presence of God.
10. To be a joyful Christian is to know God’s presence.
One teaching takeaway from the woman at the well passage is that God cannot, — and will not — be confined to any one situation, place, or time period. Jesus told the woman, “God is a spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” (John 4:24)
At first she tries to put Jesus off. This man who at first simply asked her for some water. (John 4:7b)
“The woman saith unto him, I know that Messiah cometh, which is called Christ: when he is come, he will tell us all things.” (John 4:25)
Finally Jesus let her know that she was at the right place at the right time. “Jesus saith unto her, I that speak unto thee am he.” (John 4:26)
Beloved, we are always in the presence of God.
So as you travel through the land of the "new normal,” you might sometimes feel unsure. Sing the refrain of the song “Never Alone” “No, never alone, no, never alone; He promised never to leave me, Never to leave me alone.”
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
