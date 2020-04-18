Evangelist Cathy and I send our prayers and love out to the family of the Late Georgia Ziegler.
Beloved, I pray these words today will bless and comfort you and yours “real, real, good!”
This is the time for us to stay very connected with each other in whatever appropriate way.
This is also a prime opportunity for us to connect with God to do some fine tuning on who we are as individuals. In my first pastorate, I had the honor to pastor the late Dr. Carl Lyles, Sr.
“Pastor Mike, the room for improvement is the largest room around,” he told me. Oh, how I know.
We all need that special quiet time to hunker down and deal with ourselves. It’s an honor to embrace this opportunity.
The gospel according to the musical group “Three Dog Night” says, “One is the loneliest number.” But being in a lonely place for a while doesn’t have to be terrible. Rather, it can be enriching, edifying, and necessary.
Psychologist and spiritual director of Soul Shepherding Bill Gaultiere reminds us that alone time played a big role in Jesus’ journey.
“The priority of Jesus’ solitude and silence is everywhere in the Gospels. It’s how he began his ministry,” he said. “It’s how he made important decisions. It’s how he dealt with troubling emotions like grief. It’s how he dealt with the constant demands of his ministry and cared for his soul. It’s how he taught his disciples. It’s how he prepared for important ministry events. It’s how he prepared for his death on the cross.”
“Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.” (Mark 1:35)
Every now and then, having a meeting with the person in the mirror is a vital part of our personal maintenance.
Always invite Jesus to your meeting. You need a greater standard than yourself or anyone else to measure up to. You’ll be the better for it. Jesus is the penultimate standard you must measure yourself up to if you want to improve in life.
A close colleague of mine The Reverend Mason M. Moton, III., spoke on the importance of spending quality time alone.
“God may be helping to get you back in rhythm with Him, in every area in your life. Acknowledge that God is trying to get your attention to redirect you so you will be better in life. You have been wonderfully made, no matter what’s happened in your life up to this point, you have a purpose that no one who’s ever lived or will live can possibly fulfill. You were born to shine.
God didn’t bring you through your challenges in life for nothing. Acknowledge that God is trying to get your attention for your good.”
Life couch Danica Trebel gave some advice on self-reflection.
“Wherever you go, there you are. Everyone else is already taken,” she said.
Take full advantage of this time in order to examine yourself. Whatever you are experiencing this too will pass. We will come through this together!
I’m just saying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.