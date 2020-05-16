Evangelist Cathy and I send our condolences to the family of the late Barbara Sebree, and a major shout out to persons providing ministry in so many ways helping to promote wellness, order, and healing during this period of time.
Imagine you are watching a dark blue, starlit sky with the camera panning down to a global background. A voice, with a Rod Serling cadence, says, “This is a portrait of the world experiencing some major ‘technical difficulties.’ These are challenging times. We are desperately seeking medicine to aid in bringing about physical healing. We are in need of emotional and spiritual healing.
The time is now, the place is our community, our very homes even. It appears that the Twilight Zone has made a house call.”
“Is there no balm in Gilead; is there no physician there? Why then is not the health of the daughter of my people recovered?” (Jeremiah 8:22)
While a medical cure is being tirelessly sought after, this is a time where we ourselves can help bring about healing also!
I believe in testifying and I owe this to you. At the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic period I was faced with a situation from the dark side within me. During a situation that I should have handled in a much better and more excellent way- alas I failed!
However, God ministered to me, through two very special people. I took time to draw nearer to God, and sought out a few other professional and personal specialists in my life.
Maybe someone reading this can proclaim, “Brother Mike I know just what you are talking about, I’ve had my momentary lapses of reason in life also. But I am also a recipient of God’s grace!”
Never leave an audience or readership with no hope. So as to Jeremiah’s question, one answer is we ourselves can be part of the cure.
“Do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Luke 6:31)
The term “Wounded Healer” coined by psychologist Carl Jung was the foundation for the book, “The wounded healer” written by priest, professor, writer and theologian Henri Nouwen. God uses us to help God heal others through our own healed wounds in life.
Great news; you’re a provider of healing, too. How, you ask?
Find ways to be patient, caring, and understanding while you listen, show empathy, dispense love, and extend grace. Encourage others as the apostle Paul shares, “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1)
As the camera pans upward into a dark blue star-lit sky there is a final commentary for today’s entry, again in Mr. Serling’s voice. “The sharing of ourselves with others will not be useful just in the Twilight Zone, but also in the here and now.”
I’m just saying!
