In the next three weeks of my “Riding The Storm Out” series, I will encourage us to press on. Yes, there is still great work ahead of us. We are nowhere near being out of this situation.
The first column in this series, published March 20, entitled, “This too shall pass.” I wrote, “During this pandemic, we sometimes experience situations that are not positive and not of our own doing as with COVID-19. We will also sometimes experience situations that are not positive because of something for which we are responsible. Spoiler alert: I’m not only a member of this group sometimes I’m the President of the group."
No matter what, every day we must effectively play the hand we are dealt that day.
Follow your spiritual compass (I choose to call him Jesus, for myself) so you will always seek and follow a positive visionary for the future.
King Solomon shared, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” (Proverbs 29:18)
Inventor George Washington Carver proclaimed, “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.”
One definition of vision is, “The ability to think about or plan the future with imagination or wisdom.”
Founder of Apply God's Word Ministries Mark Ballenger has four points regarding vision. First, if God wants us to pursue a specific vision for life, he'll grant an unshakeable desire for us to work toward that vision, in spite of setbacks. Second, God will open doors beyond our control when He wants us to follow that vision. Third, God will show us how to apply specific Bible verses to life that will guide us toward that future. And fourth, Ballenger said God will let us know what sacrifices we need to make to pursue the vision.
Music Artist Sheila E. shared, “I said I could be the best. When you know what your passion is, and what your purpose is, and you go for it, no one and nothing can stand in your way.”
Scholar, organizational consultant and author Warren Bennis shares, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality."
In his book, “Visioneering,” Pastor Andy Stanley makes the following observation:
“Too many times the routines of life begin to feel like shoveling dirt. But take those same routines, those same responsibilities, and view them through the lens of vision and everything looks different. Vision brings your world into focus. Vision brings order to chaos. A clear vision enables you to see everything differently.”
Beloved, during these days and times, there has been some sadness and pain. But, there has been some great joy as well. Let's continue sharpening our vision, and look out for the good of what can be. What do you see? What is your vision?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.