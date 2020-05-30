“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23:6)
Surely is defined as speaking or acting with assurance or confidence.
The surety that Jesus is our penultimate priest is voiced by the writer of Hebrews.
“Earlier there were a lot of priests, for they died and had to be replaced. But Jesus’ priesthood is permanent. He’s there from now to eternity to save everyone who comes to God through him, always on the job to speak up for them.
So now we have a high priest who perfectly fits our needs: completely holy, uncompromised by sin, with authority extending as high as God’s presence in heaven itself. Unlike the other high priests, he doesn’t have to offer sacrifices for his own sins every day before he can get around to us and our sins. He’s done it, once and for all: offered up himself as the sacrifice. The law appoints as high priests men who are never able to get the job done right. But this intervening command of God, which came later, appoints the Son, who is absolutely, eternally perfect.” (Hebrews 7: 23-28 The Message)
Singer Maureen McGovern’s famous song “The Morning After” shouts out the surety of a brighter tomorrow.
“There’s got to be a morning after. If we can hold on through the night, we have a chance to find the sunshine. Let’s keep on looking for the light. Oh, can’t you see the morning after? It’s waiting right outside the storm. Why don’t we cross the bridge together. And find a place that’s safe and warm?”
I’m positive you have a few “surely” testimonies when Jesus showed up and showed out for you. Guess what? He will do it again.
Steven J. Lawson, senior pastor of Christ Fellowship Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama shares, “When David testifies that ‘goodness’ will follow him, he uses a Hebrew word that, as an adjective, means ‘beautiful’ or ‘pleasant.’ It represents the attractive way with which God shows His love for His sheep. God is perfectly good in His character and flawlessly good in all His actions. Therefore, He can do only good to His beloved flock. This is demonstrated in His attentive care for their many needs.
David also states that ‘mercy’ follows him. This is the unconditional love of the good shepherd toward those whom the Father has chosen and entrusted to Him. He loves them with His sovereign love that can never be extinguished. Even when we are faithless, He remains faithful to us.”
My beloved, right now you might be going through a dark time where everything feels like nighttime. Believe there’s a morning after for you in the Lord. Embrace God’s goodness and mercy.
“Many things about tomorrow. I don’t seem to understand. But (surely) I know who holds the future. And I know who holds my hand!”
I’m just saying!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.