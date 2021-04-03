"The best leaders always lead from the front," Howard County Sheriff Dept. Capt. Jordan Buckley said, as my friend Farrol Clark and I listened on. No truer works have ever been spoken.
When facilitating leadership training and coaching opportunities, I teach that if those who declare they want to be leaders, they have to be out front. I make it a point to explain this. However, being out front is not always easy.
Let’s consider Jesus Christ’s example of leadership. Within the six-and-a-half weeks from Ash Wednesday to tomorrow, Easter Sunday, Jesus Christ demonstrated leadership from the front. In his leadership, he even sacrificed himself from the front, even sacrificing himself to save humankind from the shackles of sin.
Those following the Christian calendar focus right now focus on Jesus' time in the wilderness as he was tempted by Satan.
Lent: events leading up to Palm Sunday that serves as the final day of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week.
Holy Week: the last week of Jesus' life on earth.
Maundy Thursday: the washing of Jesus feet and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.
Good Friday: the day of Jesus crucifixion and death.
Holy Saturday: the day Jesus went down into the netherworld, and preached to spirits, bringing them back up with Him (1 Peter 3:19).
Easter: Jesus' resurrection, which embodies the Christian faith that because Jesus rose from the dead, there is the victory of good over evil! “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.” (1 Corinthians 15:22)
Jesus' leadership sets the standard because it is truly leading from the front.
"Follow me," Jesus declared. His leadership defines integrity, which involves actions as well as words. In other words, Jesus' actions line up with his words.
Jesus left a lasting impression on his followers. He had a powerful vision and his message was different than other Jewish leaders. The inspiration and motivation that he gave was so powerful that people gave up their possessions to the ministry to get it started. He was a great servant leader!
In the gospel of John, Jesus makes seven “I am” statements. These statements leave no doubt concerning Jesus being the great leader.
Great leaders help people reach their goals. Jesus leading from the front invites others to demonstrate strong leadership by desiring to lead from the front. Leading from the front is leading by example.
Beloved, know that being a leader is not always easy. There will be times of trial and testing.
Still, there’s no better role model concerning leadership than Jesus. He paid the price. He backed up his statement “To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world.” (St. John 18:37)
"Ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world!'" (St. John 16:33)
Yes, leaders lead from the front. This is a demand of leadership.
I’m just saying! Happy Easter!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.