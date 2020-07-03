Jerry Pattengale is a big name in archaeology. Yet he doesn’t dig in the rocks all the time and has some other talents.
He won a first place in newspaper sports writing in Indiana a few years ago. He’s a championship golfer. And he’s a capable church historian. He’s written “Inexplicable, How Christianity Spread to the Ends of the Earth.”
For something that can’t be explained, he does a good job in 281 pages. He begins with the crucifixion and literally goes to the ends of the earth, winding up in the Antarctica. His readable non-academic style of writing is a bonus. He sums up the Battle of Tours this way: “If you’re being invaded by a fierce enemy, it helps to have a military leader on your side with the nickname ‘the Hammer.’”
In just six chapters, he jumps from one continent to another rather quickly. For those who have read Philip Schaff’s eight volumes, and/or Kenneth LaTourette’s seven volumes, Pattengale follows the LaTourette model of expansion. He tells how Christ built his church in ways that can’t be easily explained apart from the Holy Spirit.
He comes up with angles, facts and insights not emphasized in traditional texts. One example is the dramatic impact of the Sunday school movement in the United States, with an assist from Timothy Larsen: “By the mid-19th century Sunday school attendance was a near universal aspect of childhood.”
Another interesting note is the impact of Augustine’s “City of God” on Charlemagne, the medieval ruler of Europe. Pattengale gives a balanced report card on influential leaders such as Charlemagne, while avoiding a tone of chronological snobbery. “He was a warrior of great gifts, a patron of learning, the kindly master of the church, and the preserver of order,” he writes. He also cut off the heads of some opponents.
For those who don’t know the history of India he covers the apostle Thomas’ story and shows how William Carey was a great pioneer missionary but was hardly the first to bring the Gospel to the subcontinent.
Pattengale lives in the heart of America, in Indiana, but he has an Acts 1:8 worldwide perspective, with more helpful review of Christian faith in China, Australia, Africa and South America.
A minor quibble about one sentence: “Over the next century, waves of radical, separatist Puritans settled the northeast corner of America.” In what sense were they radical? They preferred the Bible over the bishops of the Church of England. Separatist from what? The Church of England? They tended to be Congregationalist in terms of church government. A good editor would have asked for a clarifying rewrite of the sentence on the Puritans.
Pattengale has joined several other capable writers tracing the story of Christian faith. Francis Schaeffer did it back in 1976, in “How Should We Then Live.” In 2001 Alvin Schmidt offered a more detailed version in “How Christianity Changed the World.”
Overlapping much of that story came Vishal Mangalwadi from India in 2011, offering “The Book That Made Your World, How The Bible Created The Soul of Western Civilization.” His strength is his background in Hinduism, helping Westerners appreciate the foundations that we often take for granted.
Last year Tom Holland offered a similar perspective in “Dominion, How The Christian Revolution Remade the World.” Though not a professing believer, Holland contends that in the West we mistakenly assume that Christian presuppositions are innate in human beings. He shows how many of our assumptions are a fruit of Christian faith, not necessarily shared with all human culture through the centuries.
Last year journalist/pastor John Dickerson also offered “Jesus Skeptic.” For a younger generation he attempts what he did with “Case for Christ,” emphasizing how Christian faith helped end slavery, built colleges and launched modern medicine.
The strength of Francis Schaeffer’s work was his emphasis on philosophy — as a man thinks in his heart so he is. Pattengale’s complementary strength in his new book is his focus on human personality, faithfulness to God and the mercy of Christ.
His conclusion hints at why the story is hard to explain in human terms: “Mostly, the story is a testimony to God’s incomparable goodness, power, and grace — that he could and would choose to work in and through such flawed people to bring others to new life in Christ.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.