P times D divided by T.
Figure that out and you have a good idea of which presidential candidate wins the Iowa Democratic Party caucus.
The recent caucus night was an evening where voters in more than 1,670 precincts across Iowa — and 80-plus satellite spots including France and Scotland — met in local settings to choose their delegates for a county caucus, and eventually, the national convention.
Presidential choices don’t all win at this grassroots level.
As has been tradition, caucus attendees sat in groups; there was one for Elizabeth Warren, another for Bernie Sanders, etc.
They were required to use a formula to garner support amounting to 15% of the attendance for their candidate to move on. If not, then caucus attendees sidled over to a more viable candidate. I’m a lifelong Hoosier and went to a rural precinct meeting in a school gymnasium where Sanders didn’t make the cut.
At that point, a Pete Buttigieg supporter could persuade a Sanders backer to switch seats and join Mayor Pete’s crew. That’s called “realignment.”
Ballots were cast until no nonviable (lower than 15%) candidate was left standing.
P, you see, is the number of people who sit together in favor of one candidate (P for Presidential Preference). D is the number of Delegates that a precinct is assigned to take into a county convention.
Multiply those two. Divide that sum by the number of precinct attendees (T for Total number). Keep balloting until there’s no candidate below the 15% viability factor.
In the northeastern Iowa precinct where I was an observer, Buttigieg started with 26 supporters and finished with 31 — out of 48 attendees. He earned three of the precinct’s four delegates.
Republicans also gathered across the hallway, voting for their favorite with delegates chosen via popular vote (don’t worry, Trump won — in 2016 it was Ted Cruz). They didn’t shift seats.
This ain’t your Indiana primary.
The Iowa caucus is not a quick walk into a private ballot booth or a two-minute drill where you rarely know neighbors who live in your precinct.
Granted there were delays in the recent tallying of caucus votes. A mobile app — some cold impersonal new-fangled piece of software — was being blamed for coding errors. Whatever happened to just phoning in votes to one central site — human voice to human voice?
Iowa’s system is flawed. Overall it might not reflect America’s diversity but, then again, Iowa is 90% white. Or maybe some workers can’t get to their caucus site by the 7 p.m. deadline; there is no 12-hour opportunity to vote.
But the caucus system forces Iowans to know their neighbors. It forces even the worst public speakers to open their hearts and discuss their values. It forces compromise.
I think Iowans cherish a formula that doesn’t require division.
P+S = C. People plus Sincerity equals Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.