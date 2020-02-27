The news we had dreaded reached us Friday night as parents and students milled about on the gym floor after Cowan High School’s basketball game at Monroe Central.
Lauren McGlaughlin had died.
My son’s classmate since kindergarten.
One of my wife’s favorite students of all time.
Our sweet neighbor girl, who lived just down our country road with her mom, dad, two younger sisters and older brother.
The beautiful young lady who had inspired me and so many others with her faith and spirit while battling cancer for several years.
Last spring, Lauren and her date doubled with my son and his girlfriend at prom. Then Lauren graduated from Cowan High School a year early so that she could work on a degree at Ball State.
But when I think of Lauren, I most often think back beyond her battle with cancer. In my mind’s eye, I still see her at the age of 8 or 9 with a baseball uniform draped on her skinny body, an aluminum bat clutched in her hands and determination etched on her face.
A few years later, I remember Lauren in her Cowan basketball uniform, nervously awaiting her turn to shoot free throws during a contest in the fieldhouse at New Castle High School.
Illness eventually took sports and other parts of a normal life away from Lauren, but it gave her a great deal, too.
It gave her a platform for sharing her faith in Jesus. It gave her a chance to inspire others facing long odds and stubborn obstacles. It gave her the power of introspection. It blessed her with precocious wisdom.
And it gave all of us a deeper appreciation of her enduring spirit.
Like others who knew Lauren, I’ll never forget her playful, sincere brown eyes and her sweet, shy smile. Both reflected the depth of her soul.
The words of Lauren’s Facebook post from Oct. 30, 2019, open another window to her soul:
Am I dying? Yes. Will that change my faith in God? Absolutely.
With our struggles come beautiful awakenings that we too often pass by, looking towards the difficult journeys ahead. We need to strengthen and defend our faith by rising up with God as our omniscient, omnipotent, and omnipresent Saviour who can help us conquer what may seem like mountains.
To Him, it’s as easy as breathing (with normal, healthy lungs haha). God is simply... UNSTOPPABLE. UNBELIEVABLE. And He will never stop loving us despite our many sins.
So again, “Will dying change my faith in God?” My faith will only continue to grow stronger and stronger and stronger.
Lauren’s funeral will be Friday, and the tears will flow again. It seems cruel that she’s been taken from her family and friends so early.
We’ll comfort one another with reminders that she’s no longer in pain and is now at peace.
But the greatest comfort will come from the enduring truth that Lauren lived her life to the fullest and left a message of hope with everyone she touched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.