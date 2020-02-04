A teacher on her prep period had just come out of the copy room. As she returned to her classroom, she noticed three male students hanging around a locker. These students should be in class. She approached the group and asked to see their passes. Two of them showed her their passes, but one boy didn’t even turn around to acknowledge her. She tapped him on the shoulder. He slowly turned around and looked at her with cold, dead eyes.
“Don’t touch me,” he said in a calm but ominous tone.
“I’m just trying to get your attention since you acted like you didn’t hear me,” the teacher replied.
“Don’t put your [expletive] hands on me, [expletive],” the student answered in the same calm, cold manner, “and get out of my [expletive] face.”
By now, the other two boys had gone off to class and the teacher sensed she was in a bad spot. This boy’s bizarre response had caught her completely off guard. She had never had a cross word with him before; in fact, she has had very little personal interaction with him at all. He is one of those quiet kids who doesn’t say a word in class. He just sits there and takes things in. Since other students are much more vocal and “needy,” they demand the majority of her time. Kids like this boy just tend to fly under the radar. But now he’s squarely on her radar and he’s become a menacing threat.
“Look,” she said firmly, “you are supposed to be in class right now and you need to get there. You don’t even have a pass to be out here.”
The boy just stared right through her with those fish-like, emotionless eyes. He didn’t even raise his voice, which made his message all the more chilling.
“Hey [expletive], I told you to back up off me and get the [expletive] out of my face.”
The teacher felt cornered, she felt her fight or flight response rising. She fell back on the only recourse that came to mind and before she realized it, it’s already coming out.
“GO TO CLASS, NOW,” she yelled. Even as soon as the words escaped her mouth, she knew she’d only made things worse.
Fortunately, she saw an administrator coming around the corner. He heard the exchange and came to escort the boy to the office. The boy, still eerily calm, began speaking about how much he hates school and hates his teachers, even making threats against them. He did so with those same cold, dead eyes and that same slow and measured delivery. Now he will be expelled.
I made that story up — sort of. Actually, it’s a composite of different actual experiences I’ve witnessed over the years. Every school has students like the one I described. They emphasize the need for teachers to be aware of the effects of trauma and to know which of their students may suffer from it.
