It’s pretty common in education to hear that we need to “think outside the box” in order to improve our schools.
I think I agree with that, although I question sometimes how outside the box we are allowed to think. Sometimes I get the feeling that if we get out of the box, we aren’t allowed to venture too far.
I’ve been thinking lately about some changes that might be very effective, but I believe they might be too far outside the box for the comfort of the powers-that-be.
I’ve said for years that older students — middle school, perhaps even high school — would benefit from recess. Exercise and fresh air are good for the mind. It’s a scientific fact that being physically active helps to stimulate our brains and make us more apt to learn new things. Yet, we leave recess behind when kids enter middle-school age. I think if we could shorten classes by five minutes and use that extra time for a recess near the middle of the day, perhaps right after lunch, we’d see better results in behavior and class participation from many of our students who normally tend to check out or disrupt late in the day. But I don’t know of any secondary schools that are doing this.
How about an idea that is on the opposite side of the same coin? Recently, I was watching a fascinating episode of “Nova” on PBS. It was all about sleep, why we need it, what it does for us, and what lack of sleep does to us. That show got me to thinking about an idea that might be worth a shot in schools. Too many of our students don’t get enough sleep to begin with. Any teacher can tell you that. We all have students who are chronically tardy because they overslept, have trouble concentrating because they are drowsy, or just plain can’t stay awake in class, and these factors negatively affect learning.
Perhaps there is something we could implement that might help in this area. That sleep study show that I watched went into great detail about how a nap in the middle of the day can greatly increase our retention of things we are learning. Brain scan studies were done that show the areas of the brain that need to be activated for sending items from our small short-term memory “files” into the larger long-term memory files are far more efficient if we take a short nap after learning something. Lots of experiments supported this theory over and over again with everything from lab rats to children.
How much might our students benefit if we provided them with a 20-minute nap time during the middle of the day? We do this will small children, why not with teens?
If we are going to think outside the box, let’s not be afraid to go way outside.
