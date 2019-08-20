One of the things I am always looking to do as a history teacher is to sprinkle in as much current events content as I can. As I wrote a few weeks ago, we are all in the same River of History as every person who came before us and all who will come after us. Current events can add relevancy to history and can help illustrate just how connected and influenced we are to what happened before we entered the river.
That’s why a recent study, published by Common Sense Media, caught my attention. The study centered on a poll of teenagers. The poll sought to find out how important current news events were to teens and where they most often sought out their news. The results, while not at all shocking, were a bit concerning to me and made me feel an even greater obligation to provide my students with good information about current events.
Here are some of the results from the poll:
• Nearly 80 percent of teenagers say it’s important to keep up with current events (that’s encouraging).
• More than half of teens (54 percent) get their news from social media (that’s concerning).
• Fewer than half (41 percent) get their news from a print or online newspaper and just 37 percent watch television news.
• Half of teens turn to YouTube as a news source (that can be bad or good), but 60 percent of teens who get their news from YouTube are likely to get it from celebrities or “influencers.” Influencers are social media personalities who make a career out of being social media personalities — the more extreme and outrageous, the better. (This is extremely concerning).
• 64 percent of teens say pictures or video help them get a better understanding of a news story.
• Although fewer than half of teens get their news from actual news organizations, a majority of those who do (65 percent) say it gives them a better understanding of what’s going on. (That’s encouraging).
No matter what side of the political aisle you are on, I think most of us can agree turning to celebrities or internet influencers for news is not a great way to get a clear picture of issues. Yet, that’s exactly where many of our teens go to learn about their world.
When I saw those statistics, it gave me pause. I have always been a huge proponent of giving my students multiple perspectives about history. The same is true for current events. In today’s political climate, it can be difficult to find news sources that have no agenda. It is incumbent upon social studies teachers to provide students with unbiased sources for current events, if there are such things these days.
If unbiased sources are too scarce, then the next best thing is to provide sources from multiple perspectives. We need to produce critical thinkers. Students need to start building the ability to sort through bias and cultivate their own well-informed points of view.
Shane Phipps is an author and teacher in Indianapolis. Email him at shphipps@gmail.com.
