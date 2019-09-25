As I continue to examine the results of the ILEARN test, my concerns grow. I’d like to share three big concerns with you this week.
First, are you aware that our state’s chosen “standardized test” isn’t even a standardized test? It’s true.
The new computer-based ILEARN test, which replaced the old ISTEP test last year, is not at all a truly standardized test, but everyone involved with it is judged as if it were. The ILEARN test starts out as a standardized test with the first set of questions, but then students are funneled into different levels of questions. Students who don’t do well on the first set of questions get a test that is less complex and rigorous, while students who do well on the first set of questions advance to a higher level of questions requiring a greater depth of knowledge.
In other words, kids who do the best on the first part of the test are penalized by having to take a much harder test for the rest of it. There is nothing standardized about this testing system whatsoever — nothing, that is, except for the way schools are judged on the spurious results.
Also, as I look at the depth of many standards being assessed, I feel great empathy for our students. I’ve been examining the results for eighth-graders. These kids are 13 and 14 years old and the bar we are asking them to clear is so much higher than it was when I and most of the people reading this column were asked to clear when we were that age.
We are testing these kids on dozens of complex standards that teachers are expected to thoroughly cover in what amounts to about 150 school days, maximum. Entire college-level courses could be developed on just one or two of the standards in some subjects. I really worry we have created a generation of anxiety-riddled students who’ve had all the joy of learning sucked out of their educational experience.
Finally, the fact that ILEARN is a computer-based test makes for an unlevel playing field when it comes to the logistics of how kids enter their responses. By way of example, my school is a 1-to-1 technology school that uses iPads. Those tablets are what our students use to take the ILEARN test.
Let me ask you, have you ever tried typing a lengthy text using just an iPad or similar tablet? It’s not a very user-friendly way to do it. I am certain many of the students at my school got very frustrated trying to type out lengthy written responses using this extremely clunky method. In fact, I’m sure many of them didn’t go into the detail they might have if they were typing on an actual keyboard. Does that put schools that use tablets at a disadvantage compared to schools that use devices with proper keyboards? You bet it does.
Do you see any problems here?
