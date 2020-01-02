In my position as a veteran teacher and as a writer who’s been pretty outspoken on matters relating to public education, one of the most common questions I get is: What’s wrong with today’s students, or, why are there so many more issues with behavior problems than there used to be?
Let’s assume that the premise of those questions is true and that behavior issues have become a bigger problem in public schools in recent years compared to decades past.
I can tell you with complete confidence that the behavior problem issues have increased since the beginnings of the new education reform, dating back to the Bush administration’s No Child Left Behind legislation in 2002. When that was put in place, the education landscape began to change dramatically. There was a push to put more kids into mainstream classrooms than ever before. Consequently, many classrooms became volatile atmospheres with students who were not used to being in general education settings suddenly thrust into them without the kinds of extra staff and supports to help them cope. This created an often chaotic environment that put more stress on teachers and students alike.
Along with that, there was a much greater push for schools to reduce their suspension and expulsion numbers so that they wouldn’t be penalized financially for having too many kids removed from classrooms. This meant that a lot of kids who would have normally been sent home or to an alternate placement were kept in the already altered and tense general education classroom setting. Add to that the increased pressures to get kids to master the wildly inequitable standardized tests that schools, teachers and students are now accountable to and you can begin to see how the climates of many a public school have suffered greatly due to government actions.
Furthermore, each year we see ever-increasing numbers of trauma-affected students coming through our doors — single-parent families, drug and alcohol abuse, physical and sexual abuse, incarcerated parents, etc., are becoming much too common.
Another less talked about issue is the long, slow process of consolidation of schools. In decades past, most Indiana towns had their own high schools. Today, a large number of those small community schools have been combined and consolidated into large schools.
I believe we lost something important in that process, and I believe it has had a negative impact on the overall climate of public education.
Before consolidation, kids had more of a sense of community pride associated with their education. In fact, their communities helped raise them and hold them accountable for their behavior. It was tougher to slack off or be disrespectful in school when everyone in town knew your family. Much of that is gone now. Today, going to school for many students from small communities is more akin to clocking in for work in a big factory with people from all over the place. It’s too easy to be anonymous now.
Anonymity isn’t necessarily good for a student’s performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.