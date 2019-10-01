I’m still on a bit of a rant about ILEARN and standardized testing in general, but this will be my last column on this topic — for a while.
One of the things anyone in any career should ask themselves is, “What is my why?”
In other words, why is it you’ve chosen to do what you do? Why do you get up and go to work each day?
Part of the answer to that question is obviously to earn money to provide for your family’s needs, but that’s everyone’s why in general. What’s your personal why? Why this and not something else? That gets, hopefully, to your inner passion.
When I ask this of myself — Why do I choose to teach? — I always come back to one thing: I want to spark in my students a curiosity. I want them to consider the world around them from various perspectives, to find empathy for the people who have those perspectives, and to think critically, never just swallowing information they are being force-fed.
If you’ll notice, my why is almost unrelated to anything found on any standardized test of which I am aware. But my why does match up with much of what our nation’s business leaders are looking for in our students who are looking for employment.
The Future of Jobs Report has released their list of top 10 job skills employers are looking for in 2020:
Complex problem solving
Critical thinking
Creativity
People management
Coordinating with others
Emotional intelligence
Judgment and decision making
Service orientation
Negotiation
Flexible thinking
If you scan that list, I think you’ll agree with me most of those things are nowhere to be found on ILEARN or other standardized tests. In fact, a good portion of that list flies directly in the face of the word “standardized.” Much of that list involves creativity, flexibility, critical thinking and how to deal with people.
Let me assure you, the high-stakes nature of standardized testing, the intense pressure placed upon schools, administrators, teachers, and students to move in lock-step in order to clear the same bar at the same time — same, same, same — standardized, standardized, standardized — leaves us little time to develop the types of skills the workplace is looking for. Take a moment to re-read that last sentence and let it sink in.
So, I’d like to make this public plea to the powers that be in the Department of Education and in the Statehouse. What is your why? Why are you setting up a system wherein schools are being forced to funnel every student down the same rigid and extremely inequitable pathway? What is it that you want to accomplish? Are you trying to prepare kids for the new marketplace, or are you trying to create a system where many are set up for failure? What is your endgame?
It’s time to do some self-reflecting.
