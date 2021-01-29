Going to the lake with my family was the highlight of my youth. We had a cottage on Sechrist Lake, one of seven natural lakes forming the Barbee Chain in Kosciusko County. Sixty years ago, much of the shoreline was either rimmed with reeds and cattails or dotted with modest cottages. Water from the lakes eventually flowed into Grassy Creek, a spectacular wetland that connected the Barbee Chain to Lake Tippecanoe.
Grassy Creek was a magical place. A passageway through the lily pads was kept open by motorized fishing boats. There we could find turtles sunning on logs, dragonflies and damsel flies, muskrat and beaver, great blue heron and red-winged blackbirds, sunfish, yellow and white water lilies, and clean flowing water. A single hand-operated lock, through which we could maneuver our boat, regulated the water level between the Barbees and Lake Tippecanoe.
I remember when developers began dredging channels to build more homes and summer places. By the 1980s, there were plans to drain, dredge and fill a large portion of Grassy Creek. In the 1990s, the Indiana Nature Conservancy, the Ball Foundation in Muncie and other groups came together to save part of Grassy Creek. Now, 220 acres of undisturbed wetland known as the Edmund and Virginia Ball Nature Preserve are protected by the Indiana Nature Conservancy.
In 2020, our local Land Trust, the Red-tail Land Conservancy (RLC), purchased 50 acres across the river from Mounds State Park and named it the Hidden Canal Nature Preserve. Remnants of the Indiana Hydraulic Canal, which failed in 1874, gave the property its name. It was purchased with funds from individual donors and will be restored and protected in its natural state forever.
A land trust is a private, nonprofit corporation that acquires land or conservation easements for the purpose of preserving, protecting and restoring natural areas and/or farmland. Congress passed the enhanced federal tax incentive for conservation easement donations in 2015. A conservation easement, or CE, is a legal agreement whereby the property owner gives development rights to a land trust or government agency, which then agrees to protect the land in perpetuity. In return, the donor can claim a tax deduction each year for up to 15 years. Without the right to develop the land, its appraised value is significantly less and so is the tax liability.
Conservation easements protect high-value natural areas that stand in the path of development. The owner still owns the land and can use it with certain restrictions. In the 21 years since RLC was founded, we have protected more than 2,800 acres in east central Indiana, including five properties in Madison County. We sponsor educational programs, land stewardship events (like garlic-mustard pulls), Master Naturalist programs and the annual Open Space Art Exhibit. Julie Borgmann, the full-time executive director, is available for programs and consultation. Learn more at fortheland.org.
