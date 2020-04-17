Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain in the afternoon. High 43F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.