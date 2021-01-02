When wild animals are in their natural habitat, they can usually see, smell and/or hear us coming in spite of our best attempts to camouflage our presence. However, we can detect signs of their presence even if we can’t see them.
The most obvious signs include footprints (tracks), chewed leaves, dens, waste (called scat), trails, nests and matted down vegetation. Less obvious signs of their presence, such as scrapings, tunnels, stripped bark, holes in trees and caches of nuts, can easily go unnoticed.
A snowy day is the perfect time to look for animal tracks. If you walk along a trail in the woods or beside a river or pond, you will likely see them. Common tracks visible in our area include those of raccoon, fox, Canada geese, deer and rabbits. Mammals usually have five fingers or a modified version of five. Dogs and cats leave similar tracks: both have four forward-facing toes above their pad while the thumb has been reduced to a backward-facing dew claw. The difference is that canines (dogs, foxes, coyotes) leave claw marks above each toe, whereas felines walk with their claws retracted so they don’t leave a claw imprint. This strategy leaves the cat’s claws nice and sharp.
In deer, the second and third fingers have fused together over the course of evolution, as have their fourth and fifth fingers, leaving them with two major bones and two backward-facing dewclaws. White-tailed deer tracks look like a heart divided (cloven) in two. A doe (female) has smaller prints than a buck. Sometimes, especially if a buck is carrying a heavy rack of antlers, its front toes are splayed apart, indicating that they’re carrying extra weight in the front. Their hooves are made of the same material as our fingernails (keratin).
Raccoons have a front hand print that resembles a human hand except that all five of its fingers are almost equal in length and their back feet have five long toes. Their diet includes worms, fish, frogs and crayfish, so their little tracks can often be found in the mud near bodies of water.
Mallards, heron and geese leave numerous tracks around the water’s edge. Birds generally have four toes, three pointing forward and one pointing backward. Geese and ducks have distinct webbing between their toes, usually seen in their prints. Herons’ feet are made for walking, not swimming. They have long skinny toes with just a small amount of webbing, perfect for helping them walk in mud while keeping their balance.
Animals have characteristic strides that their tracks can reveal. Raccoons, opossums and skunks are pacers, each foot making its own print. Canids and felines place their hind feet right behind the track their front feet make when walking. Mink and otters leave tracks that show a bounding stride, while rabbits show a hopping stride.
