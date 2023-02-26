I want to play catch for 30 straight days with 30 different people.
You read that right. 30 days. 30 people. Playing catch. I’m going to need some help, and that’s the point of this column.
But first, there are few things to know about me.
Journalism is my back-up plan. Baseball was my first true love. Since I didn’t throw hard enough to play professionally, I turned to writing.
But I never stopped playing baseball altogether.
Which brings me to the second thing you need to know about me. My dad and I built a baseball field in our backyard when I was 14 years old.
A regulation-sized baseball field. Ninety-feet basepaths, a pitcher’s mound 60 feet, six inches from home plate, tall birdhouses serving as foul poles.
It’s like “Field of Dreams” but in Ohio, instead of Iowa.
When I gave up competitive baseball, the field went from my personal practice facility to a place where my friends and I would play pickup games and see how far we could hit baseballs into my dad’s soybean field.
We’re still at it, today. We play a few weekends a summer. This year’s schedule was released earlier this month.
That’s the very condensed history of 42 Field. The name is a nod to my favorite player, Mariano Rivera, the last player to wear 42, as well as Jackie Robinson. I’ve always said 42 is baseball’s number.
Two years, ago, I read a book titled “A Year of Playing Catch.” The author, Ethan Bryan, played catch every single day for a year. It’s a book about the connections one can make through a simple game of catch.
I had read only a couple chapters when I felt compelled to email Bryan. On a whim, I told him about the field my dad and I built, the games we play and gave Bryan a standing invitation to come play with us if he’s ever in the area.
He responded in 10 minutes.
Two months after that initial email, Bryan flew in from Missouri, spent a weekend in rural northwest Ohio and played baseball with my friends and I. We’ve stayed in touch ever since.
This 30-day catch challenge is Bryan’s idea. It’s his way of encouraging all of us to play a little more, to take chances and connect with people through a simple game.
And I’m going to give it a shot. This is where some of you come in, hopefully.
The rules of the challenge are very simple. A different catch partner every day. Play catch for at least 10 minutes.
There are 15 specific catch-partner goals:
• Play catch with someone 20 years older than you.
• Play catch with someone who is younger than 10 years old.
• Play catch with someone who lives on the same street as you.
• Play catch with a sports team.
• Play catch with a stranger.
• Play catch with a member of the media.
• Play catch with a co-worker.
• Play catch with a family member.
• Play catch with a police officer or firefighter.
• Play catch with a school teacher.
• Play catch with a musician.
• Play catch with someone who played baseball or softball collegiately.
• Play catch with someone who made a difference in your life.
• Play catch with a local celebrity.
• Play catch with an employee at one of your favorite businesses.
If one completes the catch challenge, they’re entered to win some prizes, but I’m not really concerned about that. This is more about trying something new and ignoring the voice in my head telling me why this isn’t feasible.
I’m looking forward to meeting new people. As Bryan says, “baseball brings people together.”
So, what do you think? Do you have a few minutes sometime between March 1 and March 31? Give me a call, shoot me an email or find me on Twitter.
I’ll be back to answering random questions in this column space next month.
