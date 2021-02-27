In our journey of faith, it's important that we find ways to serve the Lord and others.
I serve as Consultant to the Indiana North and Sacred Soaring South Districts of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church, as well as for other faith communities.
“Spiritual formation is the process of sanctification in which God uses every circumstance in one’s life for the purpose of conforming them to the image of Christ and making them into loving members of His family." (Romans 8:27-29)
Theologically, spiritual formation is the regenerating work of the Holy Spirit upon the redeemed human heart which produces the fruit of the character of Christ. As we work through this lenten season, let's ask ourselves, “How am I being shaped for holy service?
How are we being led to the study of the Word, or through having an active prayer life? Are we being open to the movement of the Holy Spirit? Are we embracing the opportunity to be in fellowship with other believers to develop? Are we trying to grow as Jesus “increased in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man?" (Luke 2:52)
We are counseled to not forsake “the assembling of ourselves together.” (Hebrews 10:25)
When was the last time you took quality time to embrace the holiness of Christ? In the midst of this fast-paced world, when was the last time you took intentional time to commune with God by yourself? When was the last time you engaged in corporate worship (in whatever way possible for you)?
Jesus understood the purpose and place of spending quality personal time with God.“Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed.” (Luke 5:16 NIV)
Jesus invites us as he invited his disciples to sometimes come out of the hustle and bustle “into a desert place, and rest a while.” (Mark 6:31a)
During this lenten season, we are to look inward and as King David did and ask God: “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” (Psalm 139:23-24)
In your private time, exercise the promise God makes to you: “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” (Jeremiah 33:3)
We are created to be a part of the community. At the beginning of humankind’s existence God invoked community. (Genesis 2:18; 1:27)
Engage in congregational worship and private worship so you will draw strength. In a private and corporate setting and shout, cry, laugh, sit, rock back and forth, be still, whatever and “groove” on God’s grace. Give God major praise, worship, and thanks.
Listen and look for the voice and lead of God in order to effectively make your next move in life. By doing this you will be traveling in the right direction in life. During this lenten season, engage in self-reflection, self-examination, and contemplation. Be very concerned with your spiritual formation. Strive to effectively discern your place in life.
Take your spiritual formation very seriously.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net.
