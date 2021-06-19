Happy Juneteenth!
Bishop Arthur M. Brazier once said, “No one is indispensable but some persons are irreplaceable!”
The Executive Edge, a newsletter focused on sustainable success, explained that indispensable and irreplaceable are "not remotely the same" and shouldn't be mistaken for one another.
"Being indispensable means that you are both good and efficient at your job that no one could fathom the idea of replacing you. Irreplaceable means that without you in that role, the organization would cease to function. Bottom line, rarely is anyone irreplaceable, but they can be indispensable," according to the newsletter.
You are can be irreplaceable simply by desiring to always add value to whatever you are a part of and to whoever you are involved with.
Strive to live as you are irreplaceable. Look in your mirror and daily exclaim what King David announced to God, “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” (Psalm 139:14)
It’s not the position one holds that makes them irreplaceable it’s the manner in which they discharge their duties in that position they hold. It’s the degree of integrity one demonstrates towards what they do that lifts them up to the level of being irreplaceable.
No one needs to toot their own horn about how irreplaceable they are. Instead proclaim through your actions, “May the works I've done speak for me. When I'm resting in my grave, There's nothing more to be said; May the works I've done. Let it speak for me.” (The Consolers)
It really comes down to a matter of pride.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said once you figure out your role in life, take it on as if God called you into that role.
"Don’t just set out to do a good job. Set out to do such a good job that the living, the dead or the unborn couldn’t do it any better," he said. "If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michelangelo painted pictures, sweep streets like Beethoven composed music, sweep streets like Leontyne Price sings before the Metropolitan Opera. Sweep streets like Shakespeare wrote poetry. Sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will have to pause and say: Here lived a great street sweeper who swept his job well. If you can’t be a pine at the top of the hill, be a shrub in the valley. Be the best little shrub on the side of the hill.
"Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”
At the end of the day, “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10)
Whatever you are involved in demands your very best now.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter. Dr. Michael C. Carson may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net
