Embracing success at anything demands that we invest the quality work and time into what is being sought after. We must have a dream, goal, aspiration, and desire to pursue after. This gives us the focus we need in life.
The route to attaining one’s goal is not always a quick one. Sometimes it is a trial and error, long and arduous adventure. It’s one thing to proclaim you have been called to do this or that but it is totally another thing to pursue it!
Aristotle said, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”
Us achieving a goal is a day-in, day-out exercise of applying certain principles over and over again.
The poet Horace stated, “No man ever reached to excellence in any one art or profession without having passed through the slow and painful process of study and preparation.”
We live in a fast paced society; a highly technological world. Information travels with blinding speed. Still, some things can only come the old fashioned way: through pursuit and patience.
"The race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong.” (Ecclesiastes 9:11)
Jesus spoke of endurance during the end times.
"He that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.” (St Matthew 24:13)
We've all heard the phrase that patience is a virtue. It's that golden quality we all — well, at least I — could always have a little more of. Sometimes, the best meals are still the ones that took all day to prepare, like a good slow-cooker meal.
"If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have the time to do it over?” Legendary coach of the UCLA Bruins basketball team, John Wooden, said.
We all want results in a rapid time frame but excellence very seldom comes overnight. We've all heard about how to get to Carnegie Hall: practice, practice, practice.
Someone once asked Coach Wooden, "How come it took you so long to win a national championship?"
"'I said, 'I'm a slow learner; but you notice when I learn something, I have it down pretty good," Wooden replied.
Yes, pursuing excellence will sometime requires long days and nights. Yes, we will make mistakes along the way.
As we are in hot pursuit of our goals, dreams and aspirations in life, we must keep in mind that there are no shortcuts. But, beloved, while we are in the process of becoming let’s always help others in their process of achieving their success also. There is enough room for each one of us to realize our dreams.
Patience and endurance demand that we spend time in preparation, planning, execution, and waiting. Let me leave you with these words of challenge and comfort.
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
I’m just saying!
Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
