Two new data reports inform Indiana’s efforts of having at least 60% of Hoosiers with quality education and training beyond high school by 2025.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s latest College Completion Report shows an increase in the state’s college completion rates from the previous year and increasing trends over the past five years. At four-year public institutions, 7 out of 10 students graduate within six years and completion rates continue to climb at the state’s two-year institutions.
Additionally, the Lumina Foundation recently updated its A Stronger Nation report, measuring educational attainment across the nation. The inclusion of industry-recognized credentials for working-age adults now brings Indiana’s educational attainment rate to 48.5% (it was previously 43.6% and was 33.4% when tracking began in 2008).
Taken together, the data show almost half of all Hoosiers have education and training beyond high school and more students are graduating from college than ever before.
These are, of course, positive results. Yet, when we peel back the top layer and look deeper, there are persistent challenges. For example, the Completion report shows that while more Hoosier students are graduating, achievement gaps – particularly for Black, Hispanic and rural Hoosiers – are getting wider.
Indiana has risen in state rankings for educational attainment (from 38th to 35th out of 50 states), but the state still trails the national average (51.3%). Holding Indiana back in the ranking is that only three Hoosier counties are at or above 60% currently (Hamilton, Boone and Monroe), and only a few more are within striking distance.
Despite this progress, Indiana cannot reach its 60% goal without closing these gaps.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently announced a number of measures to target these disparities, including adjusting workforce programs to help create opportunities for people of color. The Commission is prepared to continue our long-standing work around educational equity alongside Gov. Holcomb, the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, the Department of Workforce Development, and other state leaders.
Our focus was on these issues before COVID-19 descended upon Indiana, using tools such as Indiana’s participation in a multi-state postsecondary attainment academy, the state’s successful financial aid programs and increased investment in the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant. More than 15,000 Hoosiers have earned a free short-term certificate – with a median annual wage increase of $6,400 – and the number of Hoosiers enrolling grows weekly.
The pandemic and economic realities have accelerated the urgency behind these efforts and many more.
Through Indiana’s Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative, Indiana has $50 million in federal CARES Act funding to scale up the Next Level Jobs program and reach even more Hoosiers with the message that education beyond high school has value and is necessary for Hoosiers to live prosperous lives and to meet the job needs of employers.
Hoosiers can explore for themselves what Indiana has to offer for education and training, employment opportunities and support services by visiting the online hub for Rapid Recovery at YourNextStepIN.org.
Community-based, faith-based, philanthropic organizations and employers can also fill out an online form to get connected to the Rapid Recovery outreach network and help spread these vital messages within their own local communities.
Delivering this message at the local and regional level and across all communities is essential to Indiana’s continued progress toward the 60% educational attainment goal and Indiana’s future.
