I have a saying, “If one does not make peace with their past, their past will turn them into pieces.”
We've all had a "eureka moment," that feeling of excitement when we stumble upon a major discovery in our lives.
“It’s supposedly stated that Archimedes of Syracuse a Greek mathematician, physicist, engineer, inventor, and astronomer in the 3rd Century BC invented one of the most fundamental concepts of physics 'the center of gravity.' He was so excited with this discovery he immediately hopped out of his bath and ran onto the streets to tell the king, shouting loudly Eureka! Eureka! (I have found it!)," according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
I believe that coming to terms with something in the past, something that seems to linger, is a major eureka moment.
Someone reading this column might be wrestling with something in their past, something with which they have not yet made peace.
The past can be a frightening bully, threatening to cause great harm. Or, the past can be a great teacher inviting one to learn from it and claim the victory over it.
A friend of mine, Dorothy J. Wynn, said the past isn't something we should forget entirely.
“Some would say forget about the past, but the past is a reminder of rights and wrongs, designed to help shape our future," she said. "It's okay to remember, just don't dwell. Seek God's guidance and the past will lay a foundation for your future."
"Wanderlust" author J. D. Nolan said effectively addressing a negative past act is, in some ways, similar to building a relationship with that past pain.
“You can make peace with that failure, and take ownership of it," he said. "Now this is not celebrating the failure, but it is having an honest relationship with it. It means going to a place where there are no lies about what happened or excuses for yourself. It means finding a peace with that failure so you can make something beautiful from it and move forward in life. Now go find the strength to make peace with your past. And then, put that peace with the past to work. Let it quiet your fears and calm the noise of the present.”
Once we heal, we can move on and grow from something painful in our pasts. Then, we can proclaim a phrase I like, “Some people visit my past more than I do. I don't live there anymore, baby. I sold the whole building.”
We know that God is a healer. “God heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” (Psalm 147:3)
David wrote much about the Lord healing us.
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all God’s benefits, who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy.” (Psalm 103:2-4)
As you are on the way to your eureka moment by making peace with your past, embrace these lyrics by Rev. Richard White, “God is not through blessing you. God is not through blessing you. Whatever God promised, God is able to do. God is not through blessing you.”
It is imperative for a person to make peace with their past and press on in life. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
