Today is my first day of being a syndicated writer!
I thank Scott Underwood, editor at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson, and Kokomo Tribune Managing Editor Kimberly King for making this opportunity a major reality.
I thank Kokomo Tribune Publisher Robyn McCloskey for supporting me. I thank Presentation Editor Rodney Ogle and Lifestyle Editor Laura Arwood for greatly supporting me.
I must thank former Kokomo Tribune Managing Editor John C. Wiles and Publisher Arden A. Draeger for extending me the opportunity to begin “conjugating” almost every Saturday since October 1991. If anyone is curious about this, please contact me.
Finally, I thank everyone that has supported and encouraged me over these 30 years writing for the paper, and yes, especially everyone that has read my columns since Oct. 1991.
I must give a shout out to Anderson High School Basketball Coach Don Bowling, Dr. Monet Bowling, and family, and Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church Pastor Dalrey Trotter, Distinguished Lady Jeanette Trotter, and family.
I pray I will inspire, inform, and encourage you despite any differences we might encounter. At the end of the day, we are so much more alike than we are different, beloved.
I meet with a weekly prayer group, "A band of brethren," in Kokomo, that was begun by Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center Pastor Bishop Charles E. Glenn and New Beginnings Christian Church Pastor Jeff Russell.
During one class, we focused on Romans chapter 15.
“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” (Romans 15:13)
Abraham believed the promise God made to him that he was to be the Father of a great nation (Genesis 12:1-3).
In life there must always be hope!
“Who against hope believed in hope, that he might become the father of many nations, according to that which was spoken, So shall thy seed be. And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sarah's womb: He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; And being fully persuaded that, what God had promised, God was able also to perform." (Romans 4:18-22)
Beloved, the word for today is hope.
Let’s hope humankind does a better job of embracing one another despite our differences that make us unique. Let’s embrace the truth that our similarities far outweigh our differences. Impossible, one might declare. Let’s hope it’s very possible.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
Dr. Carson serves as Consultant to the North and Sacred Soaring South Districts of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church. He is co-founder and lead coach for Refreshing Ministry. He also is an Indoor Cycling Instructor for Kokomo Family YMCA. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net
