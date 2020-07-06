Somehow Sundays just put a relaxing slant on everything. I’m not sure what it really is, perhaps, it is the family times or the fact that it’s the Lord’s day that adds extraordinary blessings.
The children love our family tradition of having pancakes for Sunday lunch when we do not have a meal at church. Even when we have Sunday noon guests, the menu is pancakes or waffles with scrambled eggs and sausage or bacon. Daniel often makes pancakes with the recipe they used on Sunday noons when he was a boy growing up; that is unless his dad made them. Ya, his dad has such a knack of making them that he can literally dump in some of this and that, without measuring a single thing and they would come out good enough to ask for the recipe even when there is none.
After lunch, nobody feels like doing the dishes. Sounds lazy, but yes, we’re all enough on relaxing mode with it being Sunday it’s not unusual for us to stack the dishes and wait to wash them until supper time.
By 4 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, Daniel can always be found in the kitchen as he pops up the best popcorn I’ve ever tasted. No, I’m not just partial, it is the best popcorn ever. He pops it in butter and bacon drippings and adds ample amounts of sour cream ‘n’ onion powder and honey mustard onion powder (they are available at bulk food stores).
Popcorn is a tradition he picked up from his father, who also pops a big bowl full for the family at four in the afternoon.
By supper time, which is generally at 5:30 p.m., no one can honestly say they’re hungry, so it often gets pushed off till a bit later. Or — we settle for a smoothie of some sort — usually coffee, Daniel’s standby, or my favorite, a fruit smoothie. I don’t care what kind of fruit it is, as long as it’s called fruit, I’m happy.
The children love Sunday evenings, which often consist of family time in the yard, watching or helping them play with their balls or run races. Sometimes we’ll go on walks down our little country road and often end up stopping in at someone’s house for a chat and sometimes more popcorn. Yes, popcorn is probably what you’d call a part of many Amish folks traditions on Sunday afternoons.
After a relaxing Sunday, we’re all ready for a fresh start on Monday morning.
Now here you go with the Yoder family favorite waffle recipe. To save time, you can easily make these in pancake-style in a skillet.
DANIEL’S WAFFLES
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
DIRECTIONS: Whisk wet ingredients together, then mix in dry and stir until combined. Don’t over-combine after adding dry ingredients. Also, Daniel has discovered that it works best to brown the waffles for one minute and 30 seconds, with an additional one minute and 45 seconds on medium heat on the second side. It toasts them to a nice, golden brown.
