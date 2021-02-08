As Valentines' Day rounds the corner, my mind flips back 12 years ago, and how I got to know the man of my dreams.
Whether we take the time for a candlelit supper or just have a regular day at home, I like the holiday. Growing up, it never really got celebrated in our community. Now that Daniel and I are married, he puts special efforts in to show me how special I am to him. Often, it's with a card, by arranging a special meal, or with chocolates. Our children thrive on witnessing our love for each other and they enjoy when we tell them stories of our courting months. It's fun listening to their giggles as they try to imagine the two of us as young folks getting to know each other.
Let me add that I'm very aware that the holiday will bring as much pain for one individual as joy to another. Ultimately, may we all be filled with God's love and then pass it on to all we meet.
Just for one day I'd like to go back and be the starry-eyed 19-year-old girl be getting ready for our Sunday afternoon date. There was no news better than to find out that Daniel is coming for the weekend. Living with his family in Ohio, we didn't get to see each other every week. When we did hire a driver to travel the distance, we relished the extra time together. Most of those times were spent getting to know each other's families.
I never did tire of traveling to Ohio to visit him. No matter what, I was ready to go. I especially remember one occasion when my brother, Javin, and his wife traveled with me. He knew I could hardly wait for the van to pull in the driveway, stopping in front of their large farmhouse. As always, Daniel came to meet us and help unload. When Javin shook hands with him, he told Daniel, "I never saw anyone's eyes shine so much as her's, when she was waiting to see you." Daniel smiled.
As my mind travels back, I heave a little sigh. Was life really as close to perfect those days as I thought it was? I wonder. So much has changed.
We are still in love, I know that, absolutely no matter what, Daniel would never leave me or turn his back on me in any way. We still love our quiet moments together, but in reality, we have less time to just talk than we did before we were married. Even though our love isn't brand new like it was in those days, our love has been through deep water, so it holds a depth that I cannot tell.
Whether or not you do have that one special friend to walk the pathway of life with you, you and I do have the opportunity to make a difference. Whether it be in the life of a co-worker, friend, or neighbor, we should reach out in love so one day they look back and think, "You know, I don't know what would have happened if she/he wouldn't have taken a moment to show they cared."
OOEY GOOEY VALENTINE'S DESSERT
Brownie layer:
1 package chocolate cake mix
¾ cup cold butter
1 egg, slightly beaten
Filling:
1- 8 oz. Cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup whipped topping
Pudding:
3 cups milk
1 pkg (3.9 oz) chocolate instant pudding
1 pkg (3.9oz) vanilla instant pudding
1 teaspoon instant coffee, opt
3 cups whipped topping
Chocolate shavings, opt.
In a large bowl cut butter into cake mix until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add egg, mix well. Press into a greased 9 by 13 cake pan. Bake at 350 for 15-18 minutes or until set.
Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar, fold in 1 cup whipped topping. Spread over cooled crust, refrigerate until set. In a bowl whisk together milk and both puddings. Let stand for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Top with 3 cups whipped topping. Sprinkle with chocolate shavings. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Delicious served with ice cream.
