“Julia, Austin, wake up. We’re ready to go make granola at the store!” At the mention of granola, eyes popped open. The long-awaited day was coming to reality, we would be toasting our 500 batches of granola, 812 pounds of snacks. Thanks to all of you who wrote in requesting a free bag of granola.
We made used a 300-gallon milk to make the granola to mix up the ingredients. First, we crushed up 500 packages of graham crackers, then the children helped us unwrap 1,000 sticks of butter. Picture 10 large roasters with butter, ready to be melted. Lively conversations were being hashed and stories told as we unwrapped stick after stick.
By 8 p.m., it was time to pack up and head home. The children said they couldn’t wait to come back in the morning, and the next day at 7 a.m., we were on our way.
Daniel dumped five roasters of melted butter into the dry ingredients, mixed it up, scooped it into totes, and carried it to the kitchen where two ladies who excel in kitchen work took charge of toasting. Bless their kind hearts, they hung in, toasting until all large cookie sheets full were toasted, and everything was scrubbed and back in place.
After toasting, we sprinkled butterscotch chips on top, then wheeled shelves loaded with cookie sheets of granola into the large walk-in cooler to be cooled to room temperature. When cooled it was dumped into totes then scooped into bags and tied. Once more eager little hands were there to help, this time to fill bags.
We set up tables in the main area of my uncle’s store where we slid granola packets into envelopes. It was amazing to see it all come together, ready to be shipped to 18 different states. With several people working together I was quite concerned that nothing will get confused. Really now, if any granola requests somehow fell through the cracks please do let me know.
Okay for those of you who have not tried the granola recipe, here you go. We enjoy eating it as a snack, over yogurt, or dumping some good old cows milk over it.
