Since the murder of George Floyd and the protests that have ensued, two words have been on my mind: Listen and Act.
I ran for the United States Senate because I wanted to represent all Hoosiers — not just those who look and think like me. To do that effectively, I have to take the time to understand as best as I can what people with different life experiences than me are going through.
I’m embarrassed that nearly two months after George Floyd’s death, Congress has still not passed much-needed police reform. I co-sponsored Sen. Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act, but partisan politics kept it from even being debated publicly, much less voted on.
Still, I remain optimistic that Republicans and Democrats will come together to reform procedures, require and fund body cameras, mandate transparency and accountability in use-of-force incidents, and more to ensure that we don’t lose any more innocent lives.
But as I’ve listened to Black leaders across Indiana — not just this summer, but over the last three years — I’ve also heard loud and clear that criminal justice isn’t the only concern that needs to be addressed. Affordable housing, health care, job opportunities and education. These are all issues that you’ve told me are important.
Eviction rates are higher in primarily Black neighborhoods. Black moms and babies are more than twice as likely to die during or after pregnancy. Black families are more likely to live in food deserts with little or no access to healthy groceries.
And while Black American unemployment reached record lows earlier this year, it remains especially challenging for our Black neighbors to get jobs. In fact, it takes an average of five weeks longer for a Black American to get hired, and too many workers are stuck in bad jobs.
To effect the kind of change you’ve been asking for we need a broad coalition of lawmakers. It will take a true partnership without partisanship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.