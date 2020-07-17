Across the country, Americans are being denied the opportunity to have their day in court due to an overload of cases and a shortage of judges. For decades, Indiana and a number of other states have faced these judicial emergencies.
This is especially true in central and southern Indiana, where our courts are among the most overworked in the nation. In fact, in 2019, the judges in the Southern District of Indiana each had over 1,100 cases, which is almost three times the recommended number. The closure of courts due to coronavirus and our growing civil challenges have exacerbated these judicial emergencies, and the need for action is more urgent than ever before.
Long wait times for trials mean citizens are unable to resolve their disputes in a timely manner. If you are waiting a year to have your case heard, if your life and liberty are left in limbo, then you are being denied justice by our federal system, and that is simply inexcusable and cannot continue.
Soon I will be introducing bipartisan legislation that will help solve this challenge by increasing the number of federal district judges in the most overworked regions of the country. In Indiana, this means adding two district court judges.
As noted by the Committee on Judicial Resources, this lack of additional judgeships, combined with growing caseloads, creates challenges for many district courts. Last year, the committee noted over two dozen district courts are struggling with sustained, high workloads and require further judgeships.
For too long, Congress has failed to address this crisis on account of its perceived difficulty. I have been told that the issues addressed by our federal courts – issues like religious liberty, the protection of life, and the right to purchase firearms – preclude solving this national crisis. But, as I learned in the Marine Corps, “the difficult we do immediately, the impossible takes a little longer.”
Now is the time to show the country that we can accomplish challenging things – together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.