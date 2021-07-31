Back in the day, as they say, when I lived in Evanston, Illinois, I was blessed and honored to work as the prevention coordinator and also carried a caseload for PEER Services Inc., a drug treatment facility.
I must thank PEER Services founder and executive director Kate Mahoney for pouring so much into me as well as Dr. Phyllis Mogielski-Watson, who continues sharing so much with me and richly resourcing my life efforts as a minister, consultant, addictions specialist and life coach.
When we find ourselves in need of seeking recovery because an addiction — in some form or another — is plaguing us, we're yearning from some meaning in life. There’s a longing for relief from what is plaguing us.
Elevation Worship/Brandon Lake’s song, “Graves Into Gardens” points out there were life events that appeared to leave us without life until we embraced the one who is greater than us.
“I searched the world, but it couldn't fill me. Man's empty praise, and treasures that fade, are never enough. Then You came along. And put me back together, and every desire is now satisfied, here in your love. Oh, there's nothing better than You. There's nothing better than You, Lord, there's nothing, nothing is better than You (Oh, yes I know it's true).”
Recovery is defined as the process of improved physical, psychological and social well-being and health following cessation or reductions in substance use, according to recoveryanswers.org.
We might seek recovery from a number of addictions that can haunt us. However, in our efforts to live completely clean, or free of addiction, there may be times where we struggle with relapse. Some may call them lapses or backslides. Recovery coach for Turning Point Talik Woodard said there is hope beyond relapse.
“When one has experienced recovery and for whatever reason 'relapsed' or used again, using will never be the same because you have witnessed change in your life," he said. "In the same token, if you have accepted Christ in your life no matter if you 'backslide in life,' (meaning when you sin) you are still not the same because you have experienced a change in your life.”
There's no need to despair because we know recovery. When we find ourselves at a place of relapse, it's time we get back on the horse. Let's work the steps in becoming and remaining clean, drug-free, behavior-free or saved by God through Jesus Christ, being a conquer in life, living as a better human being, etc. Whatever is plaguing you, there is recovery from it through change and Jesus. Embrace the needed strength to fulfill your quest for wholeness in life.
Embrace the power needed for you to receive God's will for your life (Jeremiah 29:11). Let the steps to wholeness give you the power to flourish wherever you are in life. Let's consult the scripture when Paul shares the promise we have of help in our quest for wholeness.
“He which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:6)
God will visit any graveyard in life we might have entered even because of our own desire and will turn it into a wonderful garden through our labor and God’s grace. The question we must continue asking ourselves is, “Wilt thou be made whole?” (St. John 5:6)
May we all keep on pushing and praying, expecting our “Higher Power,” God through Jesus Christ, to empower us.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed, be real good, attend worship this week and families matter. Dr. Carson can be reached at refreshingcoach@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.