Within everyone of us, God has bestowed gifts — or, talents — upon that the world will make room for their use. Our gifts enable us to fulfill our visions and desires. For each of us, these gifts can make for us a great way in life.
“A person’s gift makes room for them, and brings them before great people.” (Proverbs 18:16)
Your gifts will pave the road to arrive in someone’s presence whom will appreciate your giftedness. Your giftedness is of great value and will open great doors to opportunity for you.
The Magi brought gifts to the newborn “King of Kings” at Bethlehem (Matthew 2:11). They came to worship him but ultimately these gifts placed them in the very presence of God in flesh — Jesus the Christ!
Let's take a look at what the scripture tells us about what the Lord has given us. Without a doubt, God is the first gift-giver ever.
"The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9)
“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1)
"God so loved the world, that God gave God’s only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in God should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (St. John 3:16)
Permit me to employ the gospel according to the The Delfonics' “When You Get Right Down to It.” God not only gifted us with what we did not deserve through the birth of Jesus the Christ. God gifted us what we desperately needed through Jesus the Christ’s death on the cross.
Your giftedness will create major and many opportunities for you.
"For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” (Romans 11:29)
This means the gifts of God are immutable, meaning unchanging over time or unable to be changed, and unalterable, (not able to be changed).
God has given you gifts to use for God’s glory. You may be thinking to yourself, “I am not important enough for God to give me a gift, skill, or a talent.” But yes, your gifts are unique to you and very special. Sometimes it is those who feel like they have the least to give who can or will accomplish such great things for God!
Please never believe anyone’s declaration that your gifts are not important and are worthless being of no value. Your giftedness can make a difference in life.
Through your God-given gifts, God will open wonderful doors for you that you could never imagine.
God’s most excellent gift to us is being the standard of gift-giving! God gave Jesus the Christ to us in life and for us in death. How about this suggestion: Always care enough to give your very best in any situation. And by following that suggestion, you may experience the gospel of Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Places You'll Go!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter. Dr. Michael C. Carson may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.