We are always in need of a hero or heroine in life. Someone that will help champion our cause. Someone that will help right that which is wrong. One, who in the face of danger, combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage, and strength.
We all need one that is “faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound!” You know, Superman or Superwoman.
A friend of mine, Adrianne Brown, about her heroes.
“A hero to me is someone that will take care of me and be a protector. My 'she-roes' were my mother Carolyn Sue Covington and is my daughter Davida Johnson," she said.
The New Times Rwanda writer, Sheba Kanshozi Kirabo, wrote about how we can fulfill that need ourselves.
“Always strive to be (become) the hero you are looking for," she said. "Want something to change see how you can help it to become. Strive to put others before yourself. Be a blessing to others not because but just because. Be available to help someone. Always strive to stress the good and redeemable in someone and some situation. Be positive instead of negative.”
Let’s face reality, no matter how awesome one is no one becomes a hero or heroin on their own. Also, no one can change the entire world but we brighten the corner of the world in which we live.
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said he couldn't pick just one hero.
“The characteristics that I look for in a hero would be somebody that is faithful, caring, compassionate, high standards, courageous, trustworthy, and great leadership," he said. "I can't identify just one person in this world. I see these characteristics in a variety of people. For me it is hard to identify just one perfect person, because no one but Jesus Christ walked this earth being perfect. All other humans can be faulted and let you down.”
There is One who sets the standards for all other heroes, the standard that all of us must try to rise to meet. All heroes should always invite others to follow them, but even they must make the invitation the Apostle Paul makes to all of us.
“Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1)
Let's look back at Jesus' invention to the disciples.
“Come with me. I’ll make a new kind of fisherman out of you. I’ll show you how to catch men and women instead of perch and bass.” (“Matthew 4:19 MSG)
Travis Taflinger, founder and executive director of Bridges to College Outreach, explained the standard of heroism that Jesus set.
“Jesus was the ultimate hero-maker," he said. "He always wanted to encourage, lift up and build others up for the kingdom. He always wanted the glory to go to his Father. I believe our roles as Christian leaders is to always be looking to make heroes out of others, not selfishly wanting to be the hero.”
Beloved, at the beginning or end of the day, when times are tough and you need guidance, "who you gonna call?" While there are names we will definitely call, let’s always be sure to call on the name of the Lord.
“Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
