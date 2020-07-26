What a miracle, what complete innocence. Only God in His sovereignty could design anything so perfect.
As a new mom, I am not able to find words to express all that has been going on in my heart for the last two weeks since Joshua David as arrived. Why, I think I've had some of the best days of my life. When little Joshua was born, and I cradled him in my arms for the first time, I felt the presence and power of God in a new and vivid way. Who but God could create life — the first breath, that first cry — which is then comforted by mama? And who am I that God would trust me with this little life?
We are absolutely in love with this new little guy in the house. He's a little prince charming with a head full of dark, wavy hair and big blue eyes. I love his cowlick, it's off to the side just like our other three biological children. In the meanwhile Daniel, my mom, and sisters have faithfully helped with the housework. I feel like I've been pampered for sure. They want me to take it easy these first weeks, so that's what I've been doing.
Yet we do have "real" times with tired days and frazzled brains. Those aren't the most fun moments, but then we also need those times. Despite some adjustments for the younger children, they do love Joshua dearly. Having older children does add a very rewarding dimension in many ways. They all love holding him and wearing the tag of big sister and big brother.
I am most deeply thankful for Daniel's sister Mary, from Danville, Ohio, who came this week and plans to stay for two months. Yes, that's two months worth of additional mental and physical rest for me. She takes charge of the housework, such as cleaning, cooking, laundry, and the likes. Telling you that she is capable would certainly be an understatement; there is simply nothing for me to worry about when she's in charge.
Yes, Joshua is doing fantastic. Most of the time, he is a very content baby. Even his nights are good with him, only waking several times.
With all our fresh zucchini floating around these days we are always looking for new ways to use it, here is a one way that is a hit by all.
Zucchini Cake
3 eggs
1 cup oil
1 ¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon cinnamon (opt)
2 cups grated, unpeeled zucchini squash
2 cups flour
Blend together eggs and oil then add remaining ingredients. Pour in a greased 9 by 13 inch cake pan. Bake at 350 for 50- 60 minutes or until done. If desired, spread with cream cheese when cooled frosting.
Cream cheese Frosting
8 ounces of cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 1 /2 cups powdered sugar
Whisk together until smooth. More or less powdered sugar may be used to obtain desired consistency. Spread on cooled cake.
