This week, we're going to talk about legacy. I think we all know a version of this quote: “When our time on this earth is done, money or material things will not matter, but the love, time, and kindness we’ve given others will shine and live on forever.”
So, what we amass is in the now. But what we do with it will be remembered for a very long time. I believe this is legacy.
I appreciate Facebook. Only because of Facebook was I blessed and honored to read a post by one Ms. Kibra Williams a person I met and interacted with when I served as the Pastor for Union Memorial A.M.E. Church in Benton Harbor, Michigan. I received great joy from reading this post!
From this post, I received a confirmation. I know who I am. In my almost 64 years on this earth (March 23, 2021) there have been times when I have woefully failed. There have been times when I was faced with the truth that I am flawed. But the good news is I am still working on arriving at perfection.
I believe that someone else knows what I am talking about! “Someone say amen!”
Here’s Ms. William’s post to me:
“I remember when you waited for me after work because I was really sick and followed me home because I insisted on driving myself home. I remember you telling my kids that I was very sick and that they needed to pay close attention to me and call the ambulance if anything got worse. I will never forget that day. Pastor Steven McCoy, Pastor Ruthven J. Roy, and your concern for my wellbeing touched me!
It was crazy that all three of you spoke up and were there at the same time. You all saw the spiritual warfare I was going through and were the only ones who showed concern for me that day. Thank you for showing me compassion and the love of Christ then. I need you to know that you had a very positive effect on me.
I think about it often. I was really under a spiritual attack. God is so good, though! I’m doing really well. I’m extremely happy. Just living. Enjoying my new husband and trying to make a difference out here.
Thank you for showing me compassion and the love of Christ. I need you to know that you had a very positive effect on me. Thank you!”
Consider this, “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” (St. Luke 6:31)
A parallel to Jesus' decree is this commandment found in the Mosaic Law, “Whatever is hurtful to you, do not do to any other person.”
Well beloved, let's consult the good book on what we're supposed to do with our earthly treasure.
“Don’t hoard treasure down here where it gets eaten by moths and corroded by rust or—worse!—stolen by burglars. Stockpile treasure in heaven, where it’s safe from moth and rust and burglars. It’s obvious, isn’t it? The place where your treasure is, is the place you will most want to be, and end up being.”(St. Matthew 6:19-21 The Message)
As you travel along in life, bless someone. Now, that 's a legacy!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.