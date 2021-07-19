Daniel stepped into the house, cradling something. A second look revealed the surprise, a perfectly adorable fawn covered with white spots. By all evidence, the deer was no more than a week old. We gasped. Could that be a real baby deer?
Daniel explained how their mommy had gotten hit on the road a few days before. And now the neighbors notified us that they had seen the baby out on her own.
I joined the six children as we all trailed Daniel to the barn. This baby deer was to get the best care ever.
We had all relished the stories Daniel, and his siblings had shared of Frisky, the baby deer they had rescued years ago, and how he just was loose running around the farm. Frisky had been so tame that he followed them right into the house, heading straight for the pantry where it was always treated with marshmallows. In my head, I was seeing all sorts of future scenes with our little ones bonding with this adorable little thing in desperate need of nutrition.
Daniel made a call to the shelter for abandoned fawns. They informed us that it is illegal to keep a fawn like this, but, gave us some basic instructions how to care of her until taken to the animal foster team. Daniel proceeded to do all he could for her. Noticing that she was rapidly losing strength, he carried her back to the house, which was slightly cooler. We gathered around the fawn. In a matter of minutes, she was gone. Daniel made another call to the rescue team again. They were not surprised by this sudden decline and death; with being separated from her mama so long, the rescue team thanked us for our help in caring for this little fawn
To our dear little children, it didn’t seem right, and it didn’t seem fair. “You know, children, I think God allowed this to make us strong for bigger and more difficult things we will face in life.”
“Like what?” one of them wanted to know.
I drew a deep breath. Surely this subject has been heavy on my mind. “I don’t know. Only God knows what will happen in our future, but life always disappoints everyone at one point or other. This grief will make us stronger if we choose to accept it, instead of fighting against it or declaring it can’t be.” After a bit, it was supper time, even if appetites weren’t all back to normal.
I set a cake on the table for dessert with the words “Jesus cares,” written with icing. Julia helped me decorate it with additional hearts as tokens of God’s love for us.
As you face your heartaches, take a slice of God’s comforting cake, which to me, is claiming a promise in His Word. It is sure to minister hope to your trial.
Now, as we go on with life, the children look forward to our baby goats, due in a week from now! I trust it will be healing for them to bottle feed these little babies. Daddy is guessing the mommy, Daisy will have two babies this time. The names have all been picked out already. We just need to wait and see if they’ll be boys or girls. The children love to go out in the pasture and talk to Daisy. Twelve-month-old Joshua thinks it’s the grandest thing to hand feed maple leaves to the expectant mommy.
Okay, so while you wait on our barnyard babies, join us as we eat fresh taters from the garden. This year I’ve been enjoying them extra much, they are so tasty, and it’s so fun to scrub them clean and not worry about peeling them, knowing that many nutrients are lost when the peelings are removed.
I’m passing on my sister-in-law’s recipe for Cheesy Potato Bake. It is super easy to make, and the recipe can easily be divided in half.
Cheesy Potato Bake
6 unpeeled baking potatoes
1 small onion (optional)
¼ cup butter
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon Dried or fresh parsley
Thinly slice raw potatoes and place in greased 9-by-13 inch pan. Slice onions thin and place on top of potatoes. In a small saucepan, heat butter, salts, and pepper until butter is melted. Drizzle over potatoes. Cover with foil and bake at 425 degrees for 45 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender. Sprinkle with cheese and parsley. Bake uncovered for an additional 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Note: sliced cheese or any other kind of shredded cheese may be used if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.