As October comes to a close along with Breast Cancer Awareness month, we cannot let our guard down.
This month we have pointed out the many offerings at St. Vincent Ascension. But there's also another provider we want to highlight.
At Community Howard Regional Health, there are many noteworthy services the hospital provides for its breast cancer patients and programs that greatly impact women.
Community Howard has offered 3D mammography for several years and has a renowned breast surgeon who does procedures at the hospital. They also have a very experienced OB/GYN physician who is now specializing in preventative and overall care for women in their 40s and up.
In the summer of 2019, Community Howard began what will be a multimillion dollar investment into the care of cancer patients in Central Indiana through the replacement of the hospital’s linear accelerator. The linear accelerator is used to deliver radiation treatments to cancer patients. The new linear accelerator, which will begin being installed in November, will speed up treatment times for patients and offer the ability to treat smaller tumors and additional types of cancer.
In order to ensure patients are able to continue to receive their cancer care locally during the expected three-month installation process, Community Howard made the investment to install a temporary structure outside the hospital to ensure that current patients don’t have their care interrupted. The hospital has invested about a million dollars to install the temporary radiation treatment center on the campus.
One service in its oncology program offers that is invaluable to women is a nurse navigator who works as a personal support system for women with breast cancer and even other cancer diagnosis in general. They help them understand treatments, appointment procedures and all of the complexities that come with the diagnosis and treatments.
One of the most inspirational offerings for breast cancer patients at the hospital is the opportunity to “ring the bell.” That happens when a patient is given the all-clear. There is a big bell that they patient rings while staff celebrate their success.
Overall, Community Howard offers so many wonderful ways to help and treat breast cancer patients. We metaphorically ring the bell for everything they do to help others.
