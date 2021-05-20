Over a decade ago, heavy rainfall nearly drowned out the planting season across Indiana. Since then, Indiana’s corn and soybean farmers have always adapted to the challenges of hostile weather, high-stakes global trade negotiations and a pandemic that has disrupted global supply chains. Despite these challenges, each time, Indiana’s agricultural community blooms where it is planted.
Indiana’s corn and soybean farmers as well as other agricultural producers have a strong partner to face future challenges in Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Indiana) leadership. His legislative sponsorships last year expanded upon his support of Hoosier agriculture. Rather than setting back until we are faced with a crippling regulatory regimen, however, the policy is aimed to proactively dismantle potentially looming crises: a changing climate and market instability.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA), which the senator has re-introduced this Congress, recognizes the role that the agriculture and forestry industry can play in advancing sustainability and farmer-friendly climate solutions. This legislation would open the door for more Indiana farmers and foresters to monetize sustainable agricultural practices like capture carbon by lifting barriers for entry into voluntary carbon credit markets and provide guidance to help farmers navigate this new opportunity.
Many Hoosier corn and soybean farmers today are already implementing sustainable practices into their operations but they are often met with little transparency and reliability in the private third parties they partner with to implement carbon reduction practices. With the Growing Climate Solutions Act, the USDA would create a certificate program with verified third parties. Not only will farmers be able to confidently help reduce carbon gases, but this bill will also provide a new key revenue source for America’s farmers and empower them to voluntarily play a significant role in building a more resilient climate. This is especially important as the agriculture industry continues to rebuild from the devastating affects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, the Growing Climate Solutions Act swiftly won bipartisan support as well as the endorsement of dozens of environmental, business and agricultural groups, including the Indiana Corn Growers Association & the Soybean Alliance.
We believe the Indiana farming community deserves to have a seat at the table as we lead the way in developing responsible, practical climate policies that reduce emissions while supporting a vibrant agricultural economy. Empowering corn and soybean producers — as well as farmers nationwide — to take advantage of carbon markets is sound public policy that will help address both of these goals.
Especially in today’s political environment, it’s more important than ever that we have bipartisan solutions that increase jobs and opportunities to reinvigorate the Hoosier economy. The Growing Climate Solutions Act would be a big step in that direction. The Indiana Corn Growers Association and the Indiana Soybean Alliance will encourage Indiana’s delegation to reignite their support for this bipartisan, pro-growth, climate-smart solution and help ensure swift passage.
Today, Congress must continue building on last year’s momentum and coalesce around commonsense policies that protect the nation’s environment, reduce carbon emissions, create and protect American jobs, as well as help make our environment and agricultural economy healthier in the future. We are proud of the work Sen. Braun has accomplished, and look forward to his continued progress. Indiana — and our nation as a whole — can’t afford to miss out on this opportunity.
