Healthcare access and affordability is shaping up to be a hot button topic in the Hoosier State this year. It could not come at a more pivotal moment.
Healthcare spending per person in Indiana has grown 35% between 2013 and 2021, totaling $8,494 in 2021. This has led to 63% of Indiana residents experiencing at least one healthcare affordability burden in the past year and has left more than one in six with medical debt in collections. There are several reasons for this current affordability crisis.
Today, 8% of Indiana residents are uninsured. But while this reality has left over half a million Hoosiers vulnerable to significant unexpected medical costs, even those covered by health insurance are not always protected from this outcome. A new investigation into Cigna, one of the largest health insurers in the country, shows how many claims are denied without even being reviewed. During a two-month period in 2022, the insurer denied over 300,000 requests for payments, while only spending 1.2 seconds on each case.
Such market realities have left Hoosiers with few options to affordably access the care that they need. Solving these problems will require a thoughtful examination of healthcare policy not just from elected officials in Indianapolis but in Washington as well. There are a few things they should keep in mind while undertaking this process.
Community hospitals are one of the lynchpins of accessing care and have also been negatively impacted by these trends. Should more of these facilities close, Hoosiers — especially those in rural areas — will find not only cost, but lack of availability, is an impediment to accessing care.
As things stand today almost 20% of rural hospitals in the state have suffered a multi-year loss on services and more than one in ten are at risk of immediately closing.
This is due in part to an imbalance in the healthcare ecosystem that has given health insurers significant pricing power. A wave of insurance industry consolidation took place in the wake of the Affordable Care Act and today just two health insurance companies control nearly 75% of the Indiana market. Insurers have used this near monopoly to raise premiums for employers and individuals as well as reimburse hospitals at rates that increasingly fail to cover even the minimum costs of patient treatment. Ensuring hospitals are paid a fair rate for services and lowering the cost of health insurance to make sure every Indiana resident can afford coverage should be top priorities for insurers. If the market cannot sort itself out, legislators and regulators in Indianapolis and Washington may need to step in.
The 340B Drug Pricing Program is another important piece of the puzzle.
The 30-year-old program provides pharmaceutical companies the ability to sell their products to Medicaid patients in return for providing discounted drugs to safety net hospitals. A win for all parties involved, the program functions at virtually zero cost to the taxpayer and relatively little cost to the drug manufacturers, accounting for a mere 3.6% of the total drug market and providing them with access to a guaranteed market for their products in exchange.
The footprint may be small, but it makes a big difference as hospitals use cost savings from the program to provide charity care as well as free or steeply discounted drugs to underinsured or uninsured patients. With prices at the pharmacy on the rise, and more than one in 10 Indiana residents changing a medication due to cost, such programs are increasingly important.
Unfortunately, it appears there is a legislative effort underway in Washington to alter or terminate 340B. The Drug Pricing Transparency and Accountability Act, while well intentioned, would add new red tape to 340B that many smaller community hospitals could find unworkable. The bill would also stop new enrollments in the program and could also force out hospitals that are already participating. Such changes could present concerning new roadblocks to accessing care for some of the most vulnerable citizens in Indiana.
The American healthcare system is failing, and patients are the ones taking the biggest hit. While there is no one silver bullet for getting the American healthcare system back on track, enacting smart reforms and preserving successful programs would be a good start.
