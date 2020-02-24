Editor’s Note: Gloria’s family has been battling winter illnesses. Lots of sniffles and sneezes in the Yoder household, so we wish them all a speedy recovery. I told her to take a week to rest. I am glad she took me up on it! She will return next week. In the meantime, I’ve pulled together a couple of my favorite recipes of Gloria’s to share, I know that not every reader catches every recipe, so this is a good opportunity to showcase a couple you might have missed! Enjoy the recipes below for Deluxe Scrambled Eggs and homemade taco pizza! Kevin Williams, Editor.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you