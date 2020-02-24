Editor’s Note: Gloria’s family has been battling winter illnesses. Lots of sniffles and sneezes in the Yoder household, so we wish them all a speedy recovery. I told her to take a week to rest. I am glad she took me up on it! She will return next week. In the meantime, I’ve pulled together a couple of my favorite recipes of Gloria’s to share, I know that not every reader catches every recipe, so this is a good opportunity to showcase a couple you might have missed! Enjoy the recipes below for Deluxe Scrambled Eggs and homemade taco pizza! Kevin Williams, Editor.
Deluxe scrambled eggs and taco pizza
- The Amish Cook
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
Best of Kokomo 2019
- The votes have been counted. See who won Best of Kokomo 2019.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- INDOT installing 5 J-turns on U.S. 31 in Miami Co.
- Showered in love: Kokomo Facebook group helps teacher surprise teen mom with baby shower
- Board says no to 'gun sanctuary'
- From ash to glass: Kokomo Opalescent Glass' cremains infused pieces growing in popularity
- 4 charged in new confinement, torture incidents
- Muslim group calls for councilman to resign
- 6 arrested on drug charges following search warrant
- GOP chair, councilman offer personal apology to Islamic Association
- Inmates far outnumber beds in Howard County
- Man deemed incompetent to stand trial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.