People always act surprised to see me. Not happy to see me — just surprised.
This started back when I was young. I remember walking home from elementary school and coming in the door about 3 p.m. My mother would say, “Oh dear, are you home already?” I must have lived closer to school than I thought.
During the years when I was on TV every morning, people who ran into me at the supermarket seemed shocked. “Dick Wolfsie! What are you doing here?” I had a list of answers that began with eggs, bread and 2% milk.
The staff at my dentist’s office was stunned to see me the other day, but I can’t figure out why. True, I had not been to the dentist in a year due to COVID, but I made an appointment in January for late March, assuming I would be vaccinated by then.
Ten minutes after I made that appointment, I got a text asking me to confirm the date. Then, two weeks ago came a postcard in the mail reminding me that at 2 p.m. March 31, I was to see Dr. James about my pearly off-whites. Then, a few days before the appointment date, I received both an email and a text on my phone, all not-so-subtle hints to be sure I arrived at my scheduled time. And for good measure, I also got a message on my answering machine that morning.
“Hi, this is Yolanda from Dr. James’ office. We are confirming your appointment. Could you call us back and let us know if we have been successful in embarrassing you into not missing your check-up?”
I returned the call, but I got their answering machine, so I left a message: “Hi, this is Dick Wolfsie and first I want to say that I can’t wait to see all of you again. Could you please call me back to confirm that you got my message confirming that I will be there? If I don’t hear from you, I’m not going to bother driving all the way over there.”
Of course, the dental office called me back, but I wasn’t home. They left a message: “Dick, this is June at Dr. James’ office. Yes, yes, we expect you. But, please confirm you got this message, which confirms we received your last message, confirming you will be here. We can’t wait to dig away at the plaque.”
As you can see, this could have gone on indefinitely, so I just decided to show up. I walked into the office, sat down on the couch and started flipping through pamphlets featuring horrifying photos of people with gum disease.
The receptionist finally noticed me. “Oh, if it isn’t Dick Wolfsie! What a nice surprise! We are always so happy to see you. Are you on today’s schedule?”
Right after my dental appointment I checked my phone and there was already a text message from Dr. James’ office confirming my next appointment that I had just made … for August.
When I got back to my house, I opened the front door and there was Mary Ellen. “Oh, it’s you again” she said.
After 42 years, at least there are no surprises.
