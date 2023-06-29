In our society, the stigma around male mental health has had many consequences. Reluctance to discuss mental health has resulted in men bottling up their feelings and failing to seek care for fear of seeming “weak” or “unmanly.” Although conversations on men’s mental health are beginning, there’s one condition that is still unrecognized and undertreated — postpartum depression (PPD) in fathers.
Postpartum depression is described as unpleasant emotions, sadness and/ or anxiety at any time between the first few weeks to a full year after the birth of a new child. Although more common in women because of the significant physical changes associated with pregnancy, nearly 1 in 10 men experience postpartum depression. Whether it’s the first child or the fifth, it’s important to check on the wellbeing of new fathers during the newborn phase.
The symptoms of postpartum depression are very similar for men and women and may vary in severity. Fatigue, feelings of hopelessness and lack of interest in activities they usually enjoy are all very common. Men with postpartum depression more commonly experience irritability and difficulty bonding with the child. The timing of the symptoms may differ with men demonstrating these concerns at a later time, around three to six months after delivery, as opposed to within days after delivery in women.
The root causes for the symptoms may be different between mothers and fathers as well. While women often experience physical changes that can trigger symptoms, men often experience the pressure of new responsibilities and the need to “stay strong” for the mother, who had to go through the journey of pregnancy and childbirth, and the new child. These feelings of being overwhelmed, unprepared or unequipped may lead to feelings of failure. This can continue to grow into severe depression if they don’t have an outlet to be vulnerable and share their feelings.
Men should know that they are not alone if they experience these feelings. While reports indicate that 1 in 10 men experience postpartum depression, there is limited testing and reporting in men, so the true number is likely to be much higher. One reason this condition escalates is that men often avoid discussing their feeling or don’t have a supportive environment in which to do so. A spouse, family member or medical provider can provide an outlet for men to express these feelings and feel more comfortable about seeking care.
If you are a family member, spouse or a friend of a new father, there are other ways you can help to relieve some stress for fathers. First, pay attention to their behavior, mood and activity levels and keep an eye out for any drastic changes in their mood that could be signs of postpartum depression. Offering practical support, such as helping with household chores, making the family dinner or even watching the baby for an afternoon might seem small, but offering a break from these tasks can reduce stress. It’s also important to encourage fathers to maintain any social connections, hobbies or other interests outside of parenting as an outlet to relax.
While fathers might be resistant to help at first, professional support and treatment may be necessary to treat postpartum depression. Sometimes the process of just getting started can be overwhelming, so offering to do some research on providers or even scheduling an appointment for fathers can be a helpful push in the right direction. Encourage fathers to talk with their healthcare provider or mental health specialist about their symptoms.
A little support may be all they need to begin to feel better and enjoy their new addition! Finally, let new fathers know that their feelings are valid and that you will be there to support them through the ups and downs of parenthood.
