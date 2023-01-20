It was one of those cold, rainy, windy days; my joints and muscles would have preferred a snowy alternative.
Elmer and his brother Emil rapped on my door. Their mission was twofold: to enjoy some hot Tanzanian coffee and talk over current news.
“Oh, I hate that wind!” Elmer complained. “I almost lost my hat. I’ll bet the electric company is happy with all them windmills spinning like crazy. Hope the things blow away.”
“Well, let me start off our news talk today,” I redirected. “I came across this article written by Brendan O’Leary about car rentals that piqued my interest. Let me read it to you.”
“Rental car company Hertz... has seen a 12% increase in yearly profits as the globe-spanning rental car company accelerates its transition to EVs and lower costs.
“Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr reported $2.5 billion in revenue during a third-quarter earnings call...The revenue figure is in part explained by corporate demand for rentals provided by Hertz rising to 70% of pre-pandemic levels. But another key contributor was Hertz’ discovery that EVs are between 50-60% cheaper to maintain than gasoline-powered cars” [source: thecooldown.com].
“You know, I figured I wouldn’t live long enough to own one of them there electric vehicles,” Elmer commented, “because I always buy old cars. But I might rent one. That would be fun.”
“I have a hunch that you might be surprised,” I replied. “They are developing those EVs – electric vehicles – pretty fast. You might own one in the land of the living.”
“You gotta hunch?” Elmer interjected. “And here I thought you were just round shouldered.”
“Pretty good, Elmer,” I admitted. “Moving on – ahem – what do you have?”
Elmer replied, “My article is about Covid. It is going bananas in China. China is the opposite of Las Vegas. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but what happens in China comes here.”
“You are sharp today,” commented Emil. “Go ahead and read.”
Elmer did. “Nicholas Yong of the BBC wrote this one: ’Some 900 million people in China have been infected with the coronavirus as of 11 January, according to a study by Peking University.
“’The report estimates that 64% of the country’s population has the virus. It ranks Gansu province, where 91% of the people are reported to be infected, at the top...’”
“Now that is lots of people,” Elmer reflected. “If it is that contagious, we’ll be next! Trying to stop this Covid stuff is like trying to catch a greased pig.”
“What do you have for us, Emil?” I prodded.
“I have had chatbots on my mind,” Emil began.
“Have you seen your doctor about that?” poked Elmer. He was wound today.
Ignoring him, Emil went on. “A chatbot is a computer program that simulates human conversation. Sometimes you hear them on the phone, and you can ask the computer questions when it says, ‘In a few words, what are you calling about?’ They are all over the internet, too. You know what I mean.”
We nodded; even Elmer kept quiet after his failed attempt at humor.
“Now chatbots and other forms of artificial intelligence (AI) are being misused by cheating students. Get a load of this from Kalley Huang of the New York times [accessed through manchesterjournal.com]:
“’While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments.
“’A red flag instantly went up. Aumann confronted his student over whether he had written the essay himself. The student confessed to using ChatGPT, a chatbot that delivers information, explains concepts and generates ideas in simple sentences — and, in this case, had written the paper.’”
“Although some schools have taken steps to try to prevent this, the challenge is huge,” Emil bemoaned. “Humans are moving toward allowing technology to do all the thinking. Not good.”
We were impressed with the problem, but short on solutions. Fortunately, we did have plenty of coffee and small talk.
