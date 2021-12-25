Most of us who embrace the Christian faith are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ today. In light of this, I want to discuss the Biblical narrative and point out a few details and assumptions along the way.
Let’s begin with the year of Jesus’ birth. We cannot pin down the year with certainty. Dating his birth revolves around the death of Herod the Great, for Herod was still alive when Jesus was born. Herod’s death was preceded by an eclipse, a bad omen in that day. Since we have long known of an eclipse around 4 B.C., most academics have dated Jesus birth to about 5 B.C. However, additional eclipses have recently come to light. According to biblicalarchaeology.org, “... physics professor John A. Cramer ... has pointed out that there was another lunar eclipse visible in Judea — in fact, two — in 1 B.C., which would place Herod’s death — and Jesus’ birth — at the turn of the era.”
There is no such thing as a year “zero,” we skip from 1 B.C. (or BCE) to 1 A.D. (CE). So perhaps the original dating of Christ’s birth as 1 A.D. by Dionysius Exiguus — which has been criticized for years — is not far off. That would mean Jesus was born about 2021 to 2022 years ago, just as our dating system claims. Whether Christ was born in 1 B.C. or 5 B.C. really doesn’t matter — but it is interesting!
As far as Dec. 25 goes for the birth of Jesus, we are far from sure. Since Bethlehem was on the route to Jerusalem — and since sheep were sacrificed at the Temple year round — there was a constant flow of sheep through Bethlehem during all seasons. So the Biblical texts provide no direct clues about the season. Not that there aren’t some good arguments for a variety of dates, and the Dec 25 date has a pretty strong one. But too tedious to address here.
In Christmas plays, Mary and Joseph often pound at the door of a sleeping innkeeper who usually angrily shouts, “There is no room in the inn. Go away!”
In reality, the Bible nowhere mentions an innkeeper.
A man who would help people settle in, bringing hay for the animals and bottles of water for guests was often associated with a public khan (a multi-roomed stone shelter); he worked for tips. This simple stone complex included rooms upstairs with animal stalls below.
In Old Testament times (about 586 B.C.), this same public inn was likely mentioned by its Hebrew name, “Geruth Chimham” in Jeremiah 41:17.
The first, and — as far as we know — the only visitors Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus entertained that first Christmas were shepherds, who (almost prophetically) came to honor the “Good Shepherd.” So what about the Magi?
Although creche scenes usually include the Magi (ours does), the Magi did not actually surface until at least 40 days later. How do we know that?
Well, for one thing, the Bible says Joseph, Mary and the baby were in a house, not a stable (Matthew 2:11). Luke’s Gospel tells us that Jesus was presented at the Temple (which would be 40 days after his birth) in Jerusalem. Joseph and Mary did not travel to Jerusalem from Egypt; that would have returned the infant Jesus to a place of danger. But more telling is the sacrifice; they presented pigeons (Luke 2:24), the sacrifice option for those who could not afford a lamb (Leviticus 12:8). If they had gifts of gold, myrrh and frankincense, they could have afforded many lambs! Those gifts, incidentally, would support the family during their sojourn in Egypt.
The Bible calls these latent visitors “Magi,” not “Kings.” They were likely from modern day Iran, which had something like a senate, whose senators were called “Magi.” They also served as advisers to the king and charted the stars.
The Bible nowhere says how many Magi came to visit baby Jesus, but the oldest tradition claims 12 (plus their servants) made the trip. Someone has opined that “Wise men (and women) still seek him!”
I hope you enjoyed pondering some of the details of that first Christmas. Merry Christmas to all!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.