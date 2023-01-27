According to idioms.thefreedictionary.com, the term “intestinal fortitude, “...was coined around 1915 by Dr John W. Wilce of Ohio State...as a deliberately euphemistic avoidance of the word ‘guts.’”
We tend to think of this fortitude as referring to courage, inner strength, staying power, or stamina. But there is more to our guts than fortitude.
We also talk about intuition or instinct as a “gut feeling.” “My gut told me something wasn’t right about this, but I ignored my gut and now I am sorry!” Who has not felt gut-ignoring remorse?
In common Greek (the original language of the New Testament), the intestines (bowels) were considered the source of our deepest feelings, as demonstrated by a literal translation of Colossians 3:12a in the King James Version: “Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness...”
For years, it was not in vogue to talk about our intestines except when were ill or needed a medical procedure. Now they are all the rage. But it is not our intestines alone in the spotlight: our entire digestive tract is the talk of the town, and the authorities refer to this collective unit as our “gut.” Let’s join the party.
If you read the excellent medical column carried by the Kokomo Tribune, “Ask the Doctors,” you may have noted the many comments about the importance of healthy bacteria in our guts. The wide array of bacteria and other microbes in our intestines is referred to as “the microbiome.” Harvard Health explains, “In many ways, your gut bacteria are as vast and mysterious as the Milky Way. About 100 trillion bacteria, both good and bad, live inside your digestive system…”
Too much bad bacteria can cause serious health issues; an abundance of good bacteria can help your heart, blood pressure, kidneys, immune response, and more.
Evidence that gut bacteria significantly affects our immune system has gotten to be well known, but new evidence suggests it also affects our moods; some authorities suggest that properly balanced bacteria might be able to treat mental illness!
A recent BBC article, “How Gut Bacteria Are Controlling Your Brain” by Miriam Frankel and Matt Warren suggests, “… a case is being built to suggest that these microorganisms aren’t just a vital part of our physical selves, but also our mental and emotional selves, too.” The connection between bacteria and depression or obesity is in the process of being established.
There are several approaches toward helping ourselves by increasing good bacteria; I would like to highlight two of the biggies.
The first is to increase “prebiotics.” The Canadian G.I. Society defines: “Prebiotic: a component of food that humans can’t digest but that feeds beneficial bacteria in the gut.” These foods include beans, kale, cabbage, broccoli, etc. Many people avoid these foods because they cause gas. But should they?
Michael DuCleff of NPR writes: “So all this got us wondering: Could passing gas, in some instances, be a sign that our gut microbes are busy keeping us healthy?
“’Absolutely,” says Purna Kashyap, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. ‘Eating foods that cause gas is the only way for the microbes in the gut to get nutrients,’ he says. ‘If we didn’t feed them carbohydrates, it would be harder for them to live in our gut.’
“And we need to keep these colon-dwelling critters content, Kashyap says. When they gobble up food — and create gas — they also make molecules that boost the immune system, protect the lining of the intestine and prevent infections.”
It’s the price you (and others) have to pay to live longer, be healthier, and be happier.
The second term is “probiotics,” defined as, “live microorganism (usually bacteria) administered with the purpose of improving health.”
Although many foods contain probiotics, (never canned) sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir and yogurt are probably the best sources. Supplements are very limited in the variety and quantity of probiotics they contain, so going natural is the best approach.
The focus for health in the near future is the gut.
When I sensed my call to ministry, I knew I would be dealing with the inner man. Just not this aspect!
