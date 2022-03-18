Elmer and his brother, Emil, two of my imaginary friends, parked in front of my house at the same time. Our wives were out shopping while we were about to discuss the news. Today was “off-the-beaten path news story day,” a way to get relief from the big news — like Ukraine and gas prices.
“Come on in guys,” I welcomed. “I’ll bring out the coffee.”
As we settled in the living room, Emil began. “I found quite a story about smelling Parkinson's.”
We were sensitive about that subject because all three of us lost family members to the dreaded disease. Emil read the clip:
“A couple of years ago, a woman named Joy Milne made headlines when scientists discovered that she could ‘smell’ Parkinson’s disease on people with the neurodegenerative disorder.
“Since then, researchers have been trying to build devices that could diagnose the disease through odor compounds on the skin. ... Now, researchers ... have developed a portable, artificially intelligent olfactory system ... that could someday diagnose the disease in a doctor’s office” (source: goodnewsnetwork.org).
“Well, would that help?” Elmer asked.
“Yes,” Emil articulated. “True, they cannot cure Parkinson's at present, but if it is diagnosed early, patients can live longer and have a better quality of life.”
“I have a weird news story,” Elmer transitioned. “It is from Florida. I don’t know why people want to live there with them alligators, flying roaches, humidity, mosquitoes ... can’t figure it out.”
Elmer was a recreational complainer.
“So, what’s the story?” I prodded.
“Oh yeah,” Elmer resumed. “Let me read it to you. It is from upi.com:
'The St. Augustine Alligator Farm said a number of crocodilians — alligators and crocodiles — were loaded into a van to be relocated to another part of the park in February when one of the animals broke through the back window of the transport van and made a run for it.
“A witness captured video as workers chased the escaped reptile on Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine. The animal was safely recaptured and transported to its new enclosure, the zoo said.'”
“Hee, hee, haw!” Emil chuckled. “That one is hard to beat!”
“Well my news is a bit more serious, but not tense,” I defended. “It is about the advancement of the electric car industry. I’ll read mine, too:
'Ford today announced significant strides toward an all-electric future in Europe, which will see the company transformed and offering a new generation of seven, all-electric, fully-connected passenger vehicles and vans by 2024...With its extended range of electric passenger and commercial vehicle models, Ford expects its annual sales of electric vehicles in Europe to exceed 600,000 units in 2026.' (source: media.ford.com)
“Those other guys still can’t catch up to Tesla, though,” I added.
“You know, Amazon has put some big bucks into Rivian, according to CNBC.com. Rivian is an electric vehicle manufacturer,” Emil added. “They are a competitor and should give Tesla a run for its money — especially with Amazon holding a 20% share. They make mostly trucks and SUVs.”
“I been seeing them Amazon trucks — or vans or whatever they are — around Kokomo. Are they electric?” Elmer inquired.
“From what the article implied,” I hypothesized, “No. I think they are trying out their electric fleet in San Francisco. I could be wrong. But like you, I have been seeing Amazon vans making deliveries all over town. Even to my house.”
“You know, I used to marvel at Sears,” Emil added. “At one time, they sold house kits. They fixed cars and had their own brands of tires, parts, tools — you name it. They installed siding. Amazon is eclipsing even the Sears legacy, but in different ways. They know what they are doing, and I generally like their products and services. So I am not complaining.”
“Yeah, well I don’t like it,” Elmer retorted. We ignored his complaint, as we usually did.
“You guys care for some more coffee?” I polled.
